Long waits in Scotland’s A&E rise despite patient numbers falling

Almost one in 10 waited more than eight hours to be seen in A&E

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of Scots experiencing long waits in the country’s emergency departments has risen, the most recent monthly figures have shown.

The latest Emergency Department performance figures – released by Public Health Scotland – which cover June 2025 reveal that despite a five per cent decrease in patients, the number waiting 12 hours increased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 9.7 per cent of patients waited more than eight hours in A&E in June, according to PHS. That is up from 9 per cent the previous month but down from the 11.4 per cent average for 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours also rose, accounting for 3.9 per cent of A&E attendances – up from 3.5 per cent in May but down from the 5.1 per cent average for 2024.

Overall, 70.8 per cent of Scots were seen within the four-hour target, compared to 71.8 per cent the month before and the 68.4 per cent average for last year.

RCEM Vice President for Scotland Dr Fiona Hunter said: “These figures clearly evidence that the issues in our Emergency Departments are not caused by too many people attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In June the number of people coming to our departments fell, but yet performance across every measure worsened when compared to the previous month.

“Most worrying is, that despite fewer attendances, thousands of our patients are still enduring extremely long waits. And we know that those who do are more likely to be the most unwell, often with multiple and complex needs. A fact that is unacceptable, and dangerous.

“The crisis in A&E is something our communities are deeply worried about. Politicians should respond to those concerns now and address these issues. Otherwise in a few short months we will be staring down the barrel of another awful winter where patient safety will again be put at risk.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray, inset, said: “Our core A&E departments have consistently been the best performing in the UK over the past decade. We are determined to drive improvements and remain in close contact with health boards to ensure they have the support they need to deal with the sustained pressure we are seeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are investing £200 million to reduce waiting times, improve hospital flow, and minimise delayed discharges. Building on success already seen last year, we expect the additional funding committed to result in more than 300,000 appointments and procedures this year.

“To help relieve pressure on teams we will deliver direct access to specialist Frailty teams in every Emergency Department by summer 2025 and expand Hospital at Home to at least 2,000 beds by the end of 2026.”