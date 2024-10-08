Midge Ure was born in in Cambuslang, just outside Glasgow, in 1953, and originally worked as an engineer after training at East Kilbride’s National Engineering Laboratory.
He started playing in his first band, called Stumble, in 1969, but started to be a regular in the charts in the 1980s with Visage and Ultravox producing hit singles like Fade to Grey, Vienna, Dancing with Tears in My Eyes and No Regrets.
Most famously, in 1984, he co-wrote and produced Band Aid charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?, which has sold nearly four million copies in the UK alone, and co-organised the Live Aid concert with Bob Geldof.
His solo career includes the number two album The Gift and the hit singles No Regrets and If I Was (a UK number 1).
Still touring today, he’s one of Scotland’s all-time most successful musicians.
Here are 11 memorable quotes from Midge Ure.
1. Midge Ure on...organising Live Aid with Bob Geldof
"If two tossers from Ireland and Scotland can get off their arses and do something , maybe other tossers will do the same." | Getty Images for Audi
2. Midge Ure on...music
"People consume music in a very different way. It doesn't seem to be as all-important as it used to be for us. Kids have got computer games and a million other things to keep themselves entertained. We had music and our imaginations, and that was it.” | Getty Images
3. Midge Ure on...'Do They Know It's Christmas?'
"It's always a pleasure to hear 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' for a couple of reasons. Every time it's played money goes to the fund, and it also brings back memories of the time. More the good ones than the bad. It's a song which still kind of stands up today. It's become a modern hymn. | Getty Images
4. Midge Ure on...his musical career
"On paper, if you look at my career, it just makes me look like a dreadful musical tart. But if you look at it properly, there's a line running all the way through it. There's a reason that all these things kind of happened. Luck has a lot to do with it, but buying a synthesizer in the Rich Kids, which instigated Visage, which led to Ultravox - there's a a path that runs all the way through it, although it just looks like a spider has run across the page with ink on its feet." | Getty Images