Midge Ure is never anything less than an interesting interviewee.Midge Ure is never anything less than an interesting interviewee.
Midge Ure is never anything less than an interesting interviewee. | Getty Images

Midge Ure In His Own Words: 11 entertaining quotes from the Scottish singer on music, Live Aid, Bob Geldof and more

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:03 GMT

The Ultravox star turns 71 this week (October 10), so we’re taking a look back at the wit and wisdom of Midge Ure.

Midge Ure was born in in Cambuslang, just outside Glasgow, in 1953, and originally worked as an engineer after training at East Kilbride’s National Engineering Laboratory.

He started playing in his first band, called Stumble, in 1969, but started to be a regular in the charts in the 1980s with Visage and Ultravox producing hit singles like Fade to Grey, Vienna, Dancing with Tears in My Eyes and No Regrets.

Most famously, in 1984, he co-wrote and produced Band Aid charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?, which has sold nearly four million copies in the UK alone, and co-organised the Live Aid concert with Bob Geldof.

His solo career includes the number two album The Gift and the hit singles No Regrets and If I Was (a UK number 1).

Still touring today, he’s one of Scotland’s all-time most successful musicians.

Here are 11 memorable quotes from Midge Ure.

"If two tossers from Ireland and Scotland can get off their arses and do something , maybe other tossers will do the same."

1. Midge Ure on...organising Live Aid with Bob Geldof

"If two tossers from Ireland and Scotland can get off their arses and do something , maybe other tossers will do the same." | Getty Images for Audi

Photo Sales
"People consume music in a very different way. It doesn't seem to be as all-important as it used to be for us. Kids have got computer games and a million other things to keep themselves entertained. We had music and our imaginations, and that was it.”

2. Midge Ure on...music

"People consume music in a very different way. It doesn't seem to be as all-important as it used to be for us. Kids have got computer games and a million other things to keep themselves entertained. We had music and our imaginations, and that was it.” | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"It's always a pleasure to hear 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' for a couple of reasons. Every time it's played money goes to the fund, and it also brings back memories of the time. More the good ones than the bad. It's a song which still kind of stands up today. It's become a modern hymn.

3. Midge Ure on...'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

"It's always a pleasure to hear 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' for a couple of reasons. Every time it's played money goes to the fund, and it also brings back memories of the time. More the good ones than the bad. It's a song which still kind of stands up today. It's become a modern hymn. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
"On paper, if you look at my career, it just makes me look like a dreadful musical tart. But if you look at it properly, there's a line running all the way through it. There's a reason that all these things kind of happened. Luck has a lot to do with it, but buying a synthesizer in the Rich Kids, which instigated Visage, which led to Ultravox - there's a a path that runs all the way through it, although it just looks like a spider has run across the page with ink on its feet."

4. Midge Ure on...his musical career

"On paper, if you look at my career, it just makes me look like a dreadful musical tart. But if you look at it properly, there's a line running all the way through it. There's a reason that all these things kind of happened. Luck has a lot to do with it, but buying a synthesizer in the Rich Kids, which instigated Visage, which led to Ultravox - there's a a path that runs all the way through it, although it just looks like a spider has run across the page with ink on its feet." | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MusicGlasgow
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice