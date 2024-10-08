4 . Midge Ure on...his musical career

"On paper, if you look at my career, it just makes me look like a dreadful musical tart. But if you look at it properly, there's a line running all the way through it. There's a reason that all these things kind of happened. Luck has a lot to do with it, but buying a synthesizer in the Rich Kids, which instigated Visage, which led to Ultravox - there's a a path that runs all the way through it, although it just looks like a spider has run across the page with ink on its feet." | Getty Images