Ure and Osbourne show age means nothing to our music legends

Younger readers may greet news that Midge Ure has announced dates for a new tour by quoting one of his best-known lyrics: “This means nothing to me.”

Hopefully this will not remain the case for long, however, as the former frontman of Ultravox – perhaps most famous for their 1981 hit Vienna – is one of Scotland’s musical treasures.

The Ivor Novello winner’s career has spanned decades, performing both as a solo artist and as part of other bands including Thin Lizzy, Visage and Rich Kids.

Ure also co-wrote and produced the 1984 charity hit Do They Know It’s Christmas?, assembling the supergroup Band Aid to perform the record – the second-highest-selling single in UK chart history.

Sir Roger Daltrey – knighted last month at the age of 81 – snarled “hope I die before I get old” in The Who’s 1965 hit My Generation.

With rock legends out in force at the weekend to give Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne a fitting farewell, we can be grateful our most celebrated veteran stars tend to reject Daltrey’s youthful entreaty to simply “f-f-f-fade away”.

