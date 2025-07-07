Ure and Osbourne show age means nothing to our music legends

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Younger readers may greet news that Midge Ure has announced dates for a new tour by quoting one of his best-known lyrics: “This means nothing to me.”

Hopefully this will not remain the case for long, however, as the former frontman of Ultravox – perhaps most famous for their 1981 hit Vienna – is one of Scotland’s musical treasures.

Midge Ure, performing during the Isle of Wight festival | PA

The Ivor Novello winner’s career has spanned decades, performing both as a solo artist and as part of other bands including Thin Lizzy, Visage and Rich Kids.

Ure also co-wrote and produced the 1984 charity hit Do They Know It’s Christmas?, assembling the supergroup Band Aid to perform the record – the second-highest-selling single in UK chart history.

Sir Roger Daltrey – knighted last month at the age of 81 – snarled “hope I die before I get old” in The Who’s 1965 hit My Generation.

