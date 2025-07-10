If you’re heading to TRNSMT this weekend here are all of the key timings you need to know.

TRNSMT is upon us, and music lovers from around the country will soon start flocking to Glasgow Green to make the most of the festival weekend.

Whether you’re attending just one day or are there from Friday to Sunday, it is set to be a massive weekend for music.

With headliners including 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Fontaines D.C, Snow Patrol, Gracie Abrams and more, here are all of the TRNSMT opening times you need to know.

When do TRNSMT gates open?

For those looking to maximise their time at the festival this weekend, TRNSMT gates open at 12 noon. This will apply from Friday to Sunday.

The earliest acts to perform at TRNSMT will begin around the same time as gates opening, with the first acts set to take to the Main Stage at around 12.20pm.

When is last entry to TRNSMT?

However, if you’re only interested in a select few performances and would rather relax before heading along to TRNSMT, last entry is at 9.30pm — that’s around the time the final set of the night will begin on the Main Stage.

What time does TRNSMT finish?

TRNSMT will finish at around 11pm.

Final performances from headliners on the Main Stage will end between 10.50pm and 10.55pm, with the TRNSMT arena closing at 11pm (or after all of the fans have flooded out of Glasgow Green).