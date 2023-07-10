All Sections
TRNSMT 2023: All the headliner setlists and pictures from Glasgw Green

The headliners all played crowd-pleasing sets at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

By David Hepburn
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST
 Comment
Tens of thousands of music fans packed into Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT Music Festival over the weekend.

They enjoyed headline sets from Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1976 - and here's what they played.

Pulp

  1. I Spy
  2. Disco 2000
  3. Mis-Shapes
  4. Something Changed
  5. Pink Glove
  6. Weeds
  7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
  8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
  9. Sorted for E's & Wizz
  10. This Is Hardcore
  11. Do You Remember the First Time?
  12. Babies
  13. Sunrise
  14. Like a Friend
  15. Underwear
  16. Common People

Sam Fender

  1. Will We Talk?
  2. Getting Started
  3. Dead Boys
  4. Mantra
  5. The Borders
  6. Spice
  7. Howdon Aldi Death Queue
  8. Get You Down
  9. Spit of You
  10. Alright
  11. Play God
  12. The Dying Light
  13. Angel in Lothian
  14. The Modern Leper (Frightened Rabbit cover)
  15. Saturday
  16. Seventeen Going Under
  17. Hypersonic Missiles

The 1975

  1. Looking for Somebody (to Love)
  2. Happiness
  3. Love Me
  4. Oh Caroline
  5. I'm in Love With You
  6. If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  7. TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
  8. A Change of Heart
  9. About You
  10. Somebody Else
  11. The Sound
  12. It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
  13. The Ballad of Me and My Brain
  14. Guys
  15. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  16. An Encounter
  17. Robbers
  18. Love It If We Made It
  19. Sex
  20. Give Yourself a Try
  21. People

