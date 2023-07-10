TRNSMT 2023: All the headliner setlists and pictures from Glasgw Green

Tens of thousands of music fans packed into Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT Music Festival over the weekend.
They enjoyed headline sets from Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1976 - and here's what they played.
Pulp
- I Spy
- Disco 2000
- Mis-Shapes
- Something Changed
- Pink Glove
- Weeds
- Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)
- F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
- Sorted for E's & Wizz
- This Is Hardcore
- Do You Remember the First Time?
- Babies
- Sunrise
- Like a Friend
- Underwear
- Common People
Sam Fender
- Will We Talk?
- Getting Started
- Dead Boys
- Mantra
- The Borders
- Spice
- Howdon Aldi Death Queue
- Get You Down
- Spit of You
- Alright
- Play God
- The Dying Light
- Angel in Lothian
- The Modern Leper (Frightened Rabbit cover)
- Saturday
- Seventeen Going Under
- Hypersonic Missiles
The 1975
- Looking for Somebody (to Love)
- Happiness
- Love Me
- Oh Caroline
- I'm in Love With You
- If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
- A Change of Heart
- About You
- Somebody Else
- The Sound
- It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
- The Ballad of Me and My Brain
- Guys
- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
- An Encounter
- Robbers
- Love It If We Made It
- Sex
- Give Yourself a Try
- People