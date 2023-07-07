Music review: Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, Glasgow Green

Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx (Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard, Glasgow Green ***

The persistent Scottish rain and heavily hairsprayed coiffeurs do not make for a particularly happy combination. “Thanks for taking a shower with us,” yelled Mötley Crüe’s unreconstructed kilted drummer Tommy Lee on the final sodden night of the Crüe/Def Leppard double-header tour. Glasgow’s damp rocker fraternity were willing to oblige – breasts were bared on request – but, tellingly, the longest queue in the field was for coffee and donuts.

While the LA rockers were willing to keep the bad boy image in play, their tourmates were the model of well-preserved veteran rock professionals – and where is the fun in that? Their opening set encompassed gurning rock balladry such as Love Bites, the dynamic hooky Rocket, surf and garage rock references in Phil Collen’s solo on Switch 625 and even shades of sentimental country on a semi-acoustic version of This Guitar before they unleashed the terminally unsubtle imagery of Pour Some Sugar On Me.

Compared to what followed, their set was in the best possible taste. Mötley Crüe secured their legend as a chaotic party band with their brilliant and disturbing memoir (now adapted as a Netflix film) The Dirt and they were determined to live down to their horny adolescent reputation. Do their kids ask them if they're going out dressed like that?