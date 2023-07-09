TRNSMT 2023: 31 pictures of fans enjoying Glasgow Green festival acts including Sam Fender, Aitch and Brooke Combe
Among those attending, 18-year-old Lewis Prentice, from Ayr, said seeing rock band Kasabian, who played the main stage on Saturday evening before headliner Sam Fender, had “made his life.”
He added: “I’m looking most forward to Jamie Webster and The Kooks (on Sunday).
“Kasabian were absolutely amazing, they were mental. That made my life.”
Meanwhile, 16-year-old Ellie Galloway, from Maybole in Ayrshire, revealed her own unique reaction to seeing rapper Aitch on the main stage on Saturday.
She said: “I did a back flip in the mosh pit at Aitch.”
The teenagers led bemused passengers on a train between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central in a sing-a-long to classic Oasis tracks including Don’t Look Back In Anger and Half The World Away as the warmed up for their third day at the festival.
On Saturday festival-goers had to contend with heavy mud as Glasgow Green turned into swamp, but there will be a little respite for music-lovers on Sunday, with sunny intervals forecast before rain returns in the late afternoon and early evening.
Festival director Geoff Ellis said organisers were “keeping a close eye on the weather” as he praised the reaction to the weekend line-up.
He said: “The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis.
“We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action-packed day of live music.”