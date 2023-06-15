All Sections
Sam Fender at TRNSMT: Likely setlist for Glasgow gig, timings, other acts playing, and age restrictions

Thousands of fans are to make their way to Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT Festival, with Sam Fender amongst the headliners.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
 Comment
Sam Fender will be playing the second day of Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.
Sam Fender will be playing the second day of Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

When Sam Fender played Glasgow's TRNSMT last year he was second on the bill to local hero Paolo Nutini, but this year he's stepping up to headline the main stage.

It's just the latest achievement for the Geordie singer who has found huge success since the release of his second album 'Seventeen Going Under' in 2021, including a now-legendary set at Glastonbury.

This year has already seen him support his idol Bruce Springsteen in Italy and  headline two shows at Newcastle's St James' Park, playing to around 100,000 people.

Here's everything you need to know before going to see him play Glasgow Green.

When is Sam Fender playing Glasgow?

Sam Fender is headlining the second of three days of the TRNSMT festival on Saturday, July 8.

The other two days are being headlined by Pulp and The 1975.

What time will Sam Fender be playing at?

Gates to TRNSMT open at midday, with last entry at 9.30pm, and the event finishes at 11pm.

Exact stage times have now been published on the TRNSMT mobile phone app, with Sam Fender playing from 9.20pm to 10.50pm.

The VIP area of the festival stays open until midnight.

Are there age restrictions?

No under 16s are allowed entry into the festival. A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the event so if you want to buy alcohol it’s recommended you bring photo identification.

Who else is playing?

Sam Fender may be headlining, but fans will have the chance to see numerous other acts before they take the stage.

Other bands playing on the Saturday include Kasabian, Aitch, Mimi Webb, Inhaler, Maisie Peters, Brooke Combe, LF System, The Wombats, Teddy Swims, The Coronas, Lucy Spraggan, The Mary Wallopers, Mae Stephens and Cassia

What is the likely setlist?

Sam Fender is currently still on his ‘17 Going Under’ tour and tends to play a similar setlist at most headline gigs.

Expect to hear the majority of these songs at Glasgow Green:

  1. Will We Talk?
  2. Getting Started
  3. Dead Boys
  4. Mantra
  5. The Borders
  6. Spice
  7. Howdon Aldi Death Queue
  8. Get You Down
  9. Spit of You
  10. Alright
  11. The Dying Light
  12. Wild Grey Ocean
  13. Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)
  14. Seventeen Going Under
  15. Hypersonic Missiles
