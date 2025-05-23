Tom Odell performs on the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2019. | Getty Images

From presale options to how much they will cost, here is everything you need to know to get tickets for Tom Odell’s Glasgow tour date.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Odell has announced a huge show in Glasgow as part of his upcoming UK and European tour.

Set to release his new album on September 5, the English singer-songwriter is set to perform at the OVO Hydro on this October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best known for songs such as Another Love, the Wonderful Life tour will follow him supporting Billie Eilish during her European shows this month and next.

Here is how you can get tickets for Tom Odell’s upcoming tour dates - including his Glasgow show - with information on presales, prices and more.

Tom Odell Tour: Here’s when he will play Glasgow

Kicking off his UK and European arena tour in mid-October, Tom Odell will perform in Glasgow on Sunday, October 26.

Including his Hydro show, here are all of his scheduled UK and Ireland tour dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, October 21— Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thursday, October 23 — Dublin 3Arena

Friday, October 24 — Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Sunday, October 26 — Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday, October 28 — Manchester Co Op Live

Wednesday, October 29 — London The O2

When do Tom Odell tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Odell’s show in Glasgow this October will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 30.

They will be available through Ticketmaster, as well as Gigs in Scotland. For the best chance of purchasing tickets, make sure you sign up for an account in advance of the sale beginning.

Tom Odell tour presale

If you don’t want to wait to purchase tickets, don’t worry: there is presale for Tom Odell.

If you have pre-ordered Odell’s upcoming album A Wonderful Life before 5pm on Tuesday, May 27 you will be emailed an exclusive access code. However, even if you haven’t bought the album you can sign up using the “no purchase necessary” link for access to artist presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This presale will be available across all of his upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates, as will the Spotify presale. If you listen to Tom Odell on the streaming platform, keep an eye out on your email inbox for an exclusive code which will allow you to access Spotify’s presale from 10am on Wednesday, May 28.

Tom Odell

For Scottish Tom Odell fans, there are then two additional presale options; the first through OVO and the second through Gigs in Scotland.

With the show at the Hydro, OVO customers who are registered for OVO Live will be able access presale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, May 28.

But if you’re not an OVO customer, there is then the Gigs in Scotland presale at 10am on Thursday, May 29 which is open to anyone who is signed up for an account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Odell ticket prices: How much are tickets?

For Tom Odell’s Glasgow show, we know that tickets will range from £37 to £74.45.

There are five sections of the OVO Hydro open for Odell’s gig, ranging from standing to four levels of seating with prices varying between each.