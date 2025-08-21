Rock legends AC/DC are bringing their Power Up Tour to Murrayfield.

Tonight will see Aussie rockers AC/DC take to the stage in Edinburgh for thousands of fans - and there’s still a chance to buy tickets.

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday evening, with doors opening at 5pm.

The Pretty Reckless will be taking to the stage at 6.45pm. AC/DC will start their set at 8.15pm and the show is set to finish by 10.45pm.

Ticketmaster have now released new restricted view tickets for the concert all priced at around £103.70 each.

Fans are set to travel from far and wide to Edinburgh - which is the only UK date of the tour. Tickets sold out quickly when they went on sale last year, meaning plenty of people who wanted to go lost out.

How do I buy AC/DC tickets on Ticketmaster?

You can buy tickets for the Murrayfield concert on the Ticketmaster website or via the app.

First, ensure you have a Ticketmaster account. Then, you should navigate to the event page and select your tickets.

After choosing your preferred payment method and completing the purchase, the tickets should appear in your account and you will also receive an email.

How restricted is the view?

You can check the View from my Seat website to get an idea of what your view would look like at Murrayfield. It will entirely vary seat-by-seat.

All seats that are currently available for purchase can be viewed on the Ticketmaster website.

Why are Ticketmaster selling more tickets?

As the event date approaches, Ticketmaster says the event organiser or venue may release tickets that were previously held for the artist or team. These are sometimes known as "production releases".

Additionally, the venue has a better idea about which seats can be made available for sale after the stage or event area is set up.

And sometimes events are so popular - like with AC/DC - that even seats with obstructed views are released for sale.

How do I access tickets I buy on Ticketmaster?

You’ll have access to either print-at-home or mobile tickets in your Ticketmaster account – this will be specified when choosing your delivery method on checkout.

Ticketmaster say that having a mobile entry ticket is the easiest and safest way to access events.

If you have selected mobile entry at the checkout, then don’t forget your phone - it’s your ticket and way into the event. Mobile tickets cannot be printed.