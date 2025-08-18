AC/DC have a date with Scotland. | AFP via Getty Images

A huge rock band are on their way to Scotland.

Formed in Sydney in 1973, AC/DC have become one of the world’s biggest bands thanks to songs like Back In Black, Hells Bells, Thunderstruck, Let There Be Rock and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You).

Over their long career they’ve had numerous lineup changes and have released 17 studio albums, most recently 2020’s Power Up.

They are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold over 200 million albums, and are known as one of the greatest live acts in history, having pioneered stadium rock with their theatrical shows.

The Aussies are currently on a European tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Edinburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are AC/DC playing Edinburgh?

AC/DC play Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

Who is supporting AC/DC at Murrayfield Stadium?

AC/DC will be supported in Edinburgh by The Pretty Reckless. The New York rockers formed in 2009 and released debut album Light Me Up the year after, featuring hit single Make Me Wanna Die. They’ve released four albums to date, most recently 2021’s Death by Rock and Roll and are known for their flamboyant live performances. Well worth turning up early for.

What are the stage times for AC/DC at Murrayfield Stadium?

The official stage times have yet to be released, other than the fact that doors open at 5pm, so watch this space for the latest. If, as is likely, the gig follows the timing of previous shows on the tour, expect The Pretty Reckless to take to the stage at around 7pm, AC/DC to start their set at around 8.30pm and for the show to finish by 11pm at the latest.

Can I still get tickets for AC/DC’s Edinburgh concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here or check out availability on ethical ticket reseller Twickets here. Keep in mind you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restictions for AC/DC’s Edinburgh gig?

In standing areas it’s over 14s only and anybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).

In the seated areas it’s over 5s only and again those aged 5-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 8 - 15 years old).

What’s the weather forecast for the AC/DC gig?

It’s currently looking like it’s going to be a stunning evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures peaking at about 17C. You may even need a dab of sunscreen, although it’s going to get cooler later in the evening so it’s also worth packing a jacket.

What is the likely AC/DC setlist for Edinburgh?

AC/DC tend to play slightly different setlist each night, but the core of the set remains the same each night. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Edinburgh, taken from a setlist from a recent gig in Germany: