AC/DC at Murrayfield: ScotRail add extra-late trains to timetable for Edinburgh gig
ScotRail is adding extra late-night services for fans heading to see AC/DC at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday.
Fans are set to travel from far and wide for the event, which is the only UK date of the Power Up tour. On the day of the concert, ScotRail is adding additional services and capacity specifically for rock fans.
The late-night trains will travel to destinations including Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.
Doors at the stadium are expected to open around 5pm.
Murrayfield Stadium is a short walk or tram ride from Haymarket station.
When the concert ends, fans are encouraged to make their way promptly to Haymarket station, where a designated holding area will be in place on Haymarket Terrace to manage crowds.
People are advised to buy their return tickets in advance via the ScotRail app, online, at a ticket office, or from a self-service machine. The rail operator has said additional staff will be on hand to assist customers.
ScotRail encourage fans to plan their journey in advance
Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “This is another fantastic event at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, and we are excited to be able to play a part in helping fans of AC/DC travel to see the rock superstars in action.
“With more trains running throughout August for the Edinburgh Festivals, and additional late-night services for the gigs themselves, the train is the best way to get to and from the concerts.
“We’re encouraging everyone to plan their journey in advance, make the most of the extra services, and soak up the atmosphere of a great night in the capital.”
