The late-night trains will travel to destinations including Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth, and Dunblane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail is adding extra late-night services for fans heading to see AC/DC at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday.

Fans are set to travel from far and wide for the event, which is the only UK date of the Power Up tour. On the day of the concert, ScotRail is adding additional services and capacity specifically for rock fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late-night trains will travel to destinations including Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

Make sure you keep up to date with all Transport news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

ScotRail are adding extra services for fans who are heading to see the Aussie rockers AC/DC on Thursday. | Redferns

Doors at the stadium are expected to open around 5pm.

Murrayfield Stadium is a short walk or tram ride from Haymarket station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the concert ends, fans are encouraged to make their way promptly to Haymarket station, where a designated holding area will be in place on Haymarket Terrace to manage crowds.

People are advised to buy their return tickets in advance via the ScotRail app, online, at a ticket office, or from a self-service machine. The rail operator has said additional staff will be on hand to assist customers.

ScotRail encourage fans to plan their journey in advance

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “This is another fantastic event at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, and we are excited to be able to play a part in helping fans of AC/DC travel to see the rock superstars in action.

“With more trains running throughout August for the Edinburgh Festivals, and additional late-night services for the gigs themselves, the train is the best way to get to and from the concerts.