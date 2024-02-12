AC/DC Power Up Tour: Presale information, how to get AC/DC tickets for UK and Ireland dates, full tour dates
Rock legends AC/DC have confirmed they will be bringing their mammoth Power Up tour to the UK and Ireland this summer as they celebrate half a century of rock and roll.
One of the world's most recognised and successful bands, Brian Johnson and his band of merry men have been rocking the world since 1973 and have sold over 200 million albums worldwide thanks to iconic tracks such as 'Back In Black' and Thunderstruck'.
And now to celebrate their unprecedented success, the band are heading on a mammoth 21 date European tour this summer that will see them take in some of the biggest and best cities in the world.
Here is everything you need to know about AC/DC's Power Up tour and how to get tickets for their UK and Ireland shows.
AC/DC UK tour dates for Power Up Tour
The legendary rock bands will be celebrating 50 years of the band with two huge shows at London's Wembley Stadium. However, it has been rumoured further dates will be added in the coming days and weeks after they confirm a further date in Dublin, Ireland recently.
Here's the full list of tour dates, so far:
- July 3: London, Wembley Stadium
- July 7: London, Wembley Stadium
- August 17: Dublin, Croke Park
AC/DC Power Up tour dates
If you're looking to take in some European dates on the tour, the full dates for the Power Up tour are as follows:
- May 17: Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
- May 21: Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
- May 25: Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
- May 29: Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium
- June 5: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
- June 9: Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
- June 12: Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
- June 16: Dresden, Germany, Messe
- June 23: Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
- June 26: Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
- June 29: Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
- July 13: Hockenheim, Germany, Ring
- July 17: Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen
- July 21: Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
- July 27: Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld
- July 31: Hannover, Germany, Messe
- August 9: Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei
- August 13: Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
AC/DC presale tickets
At present, there is no presale information for either of the London shows, nor is there presale information for their Dublin gig which ends their 21 date European tour.
However, fans who have signed up to their newsletter will be the first to be made aware of any presale events. When do AC/DC tickets go on sale for London and Dublin
Tickets for AC/DC's shows at London Wembley Stadium go on sale this Friday, 16 February at 10am via Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours. Tickets can be obtained via Ticketmaster here and GigsAndTours sale can be accessed via this link.
If you're looking for tickets for AC/DC's Dublin show, tickets go on sale on Friday 16 February at 10am via Ticketmaster. Tickets can be purchased via this link.
AC/DC ticket prices
Ticket prices have been confirmed for AC/DC's London gigs and they are not cheap! Here's the full list of ticket prices (excluding booking fees):
Main Pitch Standing: £115
Front Pitch Standing: £130
Seats: £55 - £145
Tickets for their Dublin Croke Park show begin at €86.50 plus booking fee.
