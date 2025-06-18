The Time Frequency Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, support, tickets, age restrictions

The Time Frequency have a date with Glasgow. | Contributed

One of Scotland’s most beloved rave bands are throwing a huge party in Glasgow.

Founded by producer Jon Campbell in the early 1990s, Scottish electronic dance group The Time Frequency have gone through a number of different personnel lineups in their history.

Their popularity peaked in 1994 with top 10 hit Real Love - one of many bangers they’ll be playing at the Hydro this weekend.

And they’ll be joined by artists responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1990s, from Basshunter’s All I Ever Wanted and Dr Alban’s It’s My Life to Alice Deejay’s Better Off Alone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig. Just make sure you stay hydrated.

When are The Time Frequency playing Glasgow?

The Time Frequency plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 21.

Will there be a support act at the Time Frequency’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

If you want value for money then this is the gig for you - there are numberous headliners. The Time Frequency will be joined by a host of big name DJs and electronic acts - including Amen!, Ultabeat, Living Joy ft Luzahnn, Technotronic MC Eric, Real McCoy, DJ Sammy, Dr Alban and Basshunter.

What are the stage times for The Time Frequency at the Glasgow Hydro?

Doors open at 6pm, with the acts starting 25 minutes later (so don’t be late!) as follows:

6pm : Ultrabeat

: Ultrabeat 6.25pm : AMEN!

: AMEN! 6.40pm : Living Joy

: Living Joy 7pm : Dr Alban

: Dr Alban 7.20pm : DJ Sammy

: DJ Sammy 8.10pm : Technotronic

: Technotronic 8.45pm Alice DJ

Alice DJ 9.10pm : Basshunter

: Basshunter 9.55pm: The Time Frequency

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £57.90.