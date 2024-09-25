If the United Kingdom festival scene has been “completed,” here’s a few European festivals to check out instead.

With the UK festival season having come to an end, no doubt many are planning their next series of music festivals to attend in 2025.

But rather than going to one of the many festivals taking place in the United Kingdom, why not expand your horizons a little and check out a festival taking place in Europe?

We’ve picked 9 music festivals taking place in Europe in 2025, along with how much flights to each location could cost you should you feel adventurous next year.

So you’ve done it all in the United Kingdom; Glastonbury , both Leeds and Reading , Creamfields , Download , Bloodstock … what’s left then to check out in the UK?

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why not take the opportunity then to cast your festival net further abroad, across to mainland Europe, where some of the biggest musical festivals take place that can give many UK festivals a run for their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, the added bonus of going abroad on holiday, especially the warmer climates of Spain or the friendly bunch that live in Denmark , for a festival experience that you may never have had before.

What's some of the festivals taking place across Europe in 2025 if some of the UK festivals aren't adventerous enough for you anymore? | Getty/Provided

We’ve looked at a couple of our favourite music festivals (or in this writer's case, wish fulfilment) that combine a range of musical genres for the discerning musical fan. Be it those who “wanna rock” or those who simply want to vibe to the beats with like minded people.

We’ve also taken a look at Google Flights to give you an indication how much a flight to one of these music festivals would cost from Manchester , along with the current ticket price to attend these events.

All information is correct at the time of writing - could one of these European music festival tickets make their way into your stocking this Christmas?

9 European music festivals you could attend in 2025

Tomorrowland (Belgium)

Visitors attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom on July 21, 2023. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Dates: 8th – 27th July 2025

Average ticket price: £305

Average flight price: £175 return

One of the most iconic electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in the world, held annually in Boom, Belgium. Tomorrowland is renowned for its jaw-dropping stages, elaborate themes, and top-tier DJ lineups. The atmosphere is immersive, drawing people from all over the world. It’s a must for anyone looking to experience the pinnacle of EDM culture for those that have already done Creamfields in the United Kingdom.

Rock en Seine (France)

British band Jungle performs on stage during the 20th edition of the Rock en Seine music festival, in Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, on August 23, 2024 | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: 20 – 24 August 2025

Average ticket price: £68 (day tickets)

Average flight price: £103 return

Set in the beautiful Domaine National de Saint-Cloud near Paris, Rock en Seine combines rock, pop, and electronic music. It has hosted acts like Arctic Monkeys, The Cure, and Massive Attack. Despite its laid-back Parisian vibe, the festival delivers major headliners and a solid lineup of rock and alternative music.

Rock am Ring (Germany)

General view during Rock am Ring at Nuerburgring on June 08, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany. | Getty Images

Dates: 6 - 8 June 2025

Average ticket price: £160

Average flight price: £157 return

Held at the Nürburgring racetrack, Rock am Ring is a heavyweight in the European rock scene. Together with its sister event, Rock im Park, it showcases the biggest names in rock, metal, and alternative music. Expect performances from legends like Metallica, Foo Fighters, and Slipknot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pukkelpop (Belgium)

People gather for a concert on the first day of the three-day Pukkelpop music festival in Hasselt, northeastern Belgium on August 15, 2013. | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: 14 – 17 August 2025

Average ticket price: £221

Average flight price: £175 return (to/from Brussels)

Known for its eclectic lineup, Pukkelpop in Hasselt is a go-to for fans who enjoy a mix of genres, from pop to hip-hop, indie, electronic, and punk. It’s one of Belgium’s largest festivals and known for breaking new acts alongside showcasing established artists like Radiohead, The Prodigy, and Kendrick Lamar.

Wacken Open Air (Germany)

Festival-goers cheer during a concert after the opening of the "infield" in front of the main stages at the Wacken Open Air music festival on August 2, 2023 in Wacken, northern Germany. | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: 30 July – 2 August 2025

Average ticket price: £279

Average flight price: £174 return (to/from Hamburg)

The ultimate pilgrimage for metalheads, Wacken is a legendary festival focusing on heavy metal, hard rock, and subgenres. Located in the small village of Wacken, this festival is a haven for fans of bands like Iron Maiden, Slayer, and Amon Amarth. It’s the largest metal festival in the world, selling out annually.

Primavera Sound (Barcelona)

Atmosphere at the Primavera Sound Festival 2014 on May 31, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. | Getty Images

Dates: 5 – 7 June 2025

Average ticket price: £222

Average flight price: £140 return

Held by the sea in Barcelona, Primavera Sound is known for its impeccable curation, blending indie rock, alternative, electronic, and experimental music. Artists like Radiohead, Arcade Fire, and The Strokes have graced its stages. It’s a trendsetting festival, beloved by music lovers looking for fresh and diverse acts.

Roskilde (Denmark)

Spectators cheer as they attend a concert of US rock band Foo Fighters performing on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Dates: 28 June – 5 July 2025

Average ticket price: £283

Average flight price: £116 return (to/from Copenhagen)

Denmark’s Roskilde is one of the largest and oldest music festivals in Europe. Originally rooted in rock, its lineup has expanded to include a wide variety of genres, including pop, electronic, and world music. What sets Roskilde apart is its strong sense of community and commitment to social activism, with profits donated to charity.

EXIT Festival (Serbia)

DJ Alok performs at Main Stage during the Exit Festival 2024 Day Three at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 12, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Photo by | Getty Images

Dates: 10 – 13 July 2025

Average ticket price: £90

Average flight price: £180 return (to/from Belgrade)

Situated in the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, EXIT is one of Europe’s most unique festivals. It started as a student movement for democracy and has grown into a global celebration of music and freedom. The lineup features a broad mix of genres, from electronic to rock, reggae, and hip-hop, with a stunning fortress backdrop that enhances the experience.

Sziget Festival (Hungary)

A panorama picture shows, as an English indie rock band, the 'alt-J' performs on the main stage at the "Sziget" Island Festival in the Hajogyar (Shipyard) Island of Budapest on August 15, 2017. | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: 6 – 11 August 2025

Average ticket price: £209

Average flight price: £193 return

Held on Óbuda Island in Budapest, Sziget is one of Europe’s largest and most diverse music and arts festivals. It features a mix of genres, from rock and indie to electronic and world music, with big names like Ed Sheeran, Florence + The Machine, and Foo Fighters. The festival is also known for its inclusive, multicultural vibe, with plenty of arts, theatre, and activities beyond the music.