Do Dogs Get Sunburn? Here's how to keep your adorable dog safe over the hot summer months

These tips will help you and your dog get to autumn unscathed by summer dangers.

The temperatures are rising again, with Scotland basking in the sun once more after a rainy start to the summer.

Many Scots will be excited to make the most of the glorious sunshine.

However, if you’re a dog or puppy owner it’s important to understand the risk that this heat poses to your pooch.

To guide you through the potential dangers to look out for during sunny spells, Animal Friends Pet Insurance has teamed up with Dr Samantha Webster, vet at Joii. to share top tips about the dangers to dogs in warm weather.

Sunburn

If you’ve ever questioned whether dogs can get sunburn and sunstroke too, the answer is yes. Dogs are just as susceptible to sunburn as humans even with their fur providing some level of protection.

Dr Webster says: “Although thick coats of fur do block sun rays to a certain degree, the skin underneath is still prone to sunburn. Those areas that aren’t protected by a thick layer of fur, such as the nose, ear tips or stomach, are even more vulnerable.

“Some dogs are also more susceptible to sunburn than others. For example, white dogs or those with thin coats such as Staffordshire Bull Terriers, are at a higher risk.

“Sunburn can be painful for your pet. To help prevent sunburn on hot days, rub pet-friendly sun cream into your dogs' more visible areas and ensure you keep time in direct sunlight minimal. If you’re unsure about the best type to use, you should always check with your vet.

“If you notice that your pet's skin is a bit pinker than usual after a day in the sun, then a cold compress can really help to soothe any soreness. Signs of severe sunburn include redness, blisters and crusty sores - these can be really painful and will need treatment from your vet.”

Sunstroke

As well as sunburn, dogs can suffer from sunstroke so it’s important to understand the signs. To avoid this common problem, Dr. Webster shares her top tips:

“Sunstroke happens when a dog or pet is unable to effectively regulate their body temperature. Unlike humans, they are only able to sweat through their paws rather than their entire body, so they also expel heat by panting. It becomes harder for the dog to cool down by panting when they are drawing in warmer air than they are releasing. Their fur coats add to this problem by retaining heat and preventing heat loss.

“Your dog is most at risk of sunstroke when exercising on hot days. If your dog is experiencing sunstroke, there are some clear tell-tale signs to look out for. These include excessive panting, drooling, bright red gums, shaking and vomiting.

“If your dog is showing any of these signs you should act immediately. Begin by taking them to a shaded area so they can start to cool down. Place cool, wet towels over their body, paying particular attention to the neck, armpits and between the hind legs. You can also wet their ears and paw pads with cool (not ice-cold) water.

“Ensure your pet has access to water but don’t allow them to drink too quickly as there is a risk they may inhale it. If they won’t drink, keep their tongue wet by putting water on it carefully. The most important thing to remember is to never give ice to a dog suffering from sunstroke, as this can cause their system to go into shock. Once you’ve followed these first aid steps, take them to a vet as quickly as possible to seek expert advice.

“Once temperatures reach 24°C, sunstroke becomes a high possibility and extreme caution should be taken, particularly with large, very young or flat-faced dogs. At 28°C, the heat becomes dangerous for all dogs but life-threatening for larger breeds, puppies or flat-faced dogs again. You should never walk a dog or allow a dog to sit in the sun once it becomes 32°C or hotter as at this temperature, sunstroke is a major risk for all dogs regardless of condition, size or breed.”

Dehydration

Just as we humans tend to feel a little more thirsty in the summer months, dogs need plenty of water when hot. Dr Webster explains how to spot dehydration in your dog:

“Dehydration in dogs can happen easily, especially during the warmer summer months - especially whilst on walks. Signs of dehydration include sunken eyes, lethargy, loss of appetite, weak pulse, a dry mouth and collapsing.

“You can test your dog for dehydration by checking for a “skin tent”. Use your thumb and forefinger to pinch a little skin on the back of their neck, then let go. If they are well hydrated, the skin should spring back as soon as you release it. As your pet gets dehydrated, it will move back into place more slowly. In the most severe cases of dehydration, it does not spring back at all. This test can be tricky in older animals, those with thick or long-hair coats or breeds with excessive skin folds. If you are unsure if your dog is hydrated, speak to your vet.

“To avoid this common problem, provide plenty of cool water around different areas of your home. A dog should drink on average around 50 to 60ml of water per kg of body weight each day, but this will vary depending on breed, size and condition. For example, a 25kg dog should be drinking 1.25-1.5L per day. If your dog is left outside for any period of time, make sure it has access to shade and water. If supervised, a shallow paddling pool can also be a great way to help your dog cool off in the heat.

“If walking your dog for any length of time in the sun, always bring water and remember to take frequent breaks in shaded areas to prevent avoidable dehydration.”

Burnt paws

Can dogs' paws get burnt if it’s hot outside? Yes, and it can be very painful! Dr Webster advises when you should walk your dogs in summer to avoid this common issue:

“Whilst we humans don’t feel the heat on the soles of our feet whilst walking, this is not the case for our furry companions and can result in dogs’ paws being burnt. Try holding the back of your hand against the tarmac for seven seconds - if it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your dog’s paws.

“To avoid this issue, it’s really important that you consider the time of day at which you take your dog for their daily walk. You should always avoid midday as this tends to be the hottest time. Instead, try to walk them early in the morning or later in the evening (perhaps after work) when the sun is less strong and the ground is much cooler. If you can’t avoid the heat of the day, try to walk in grassy areas such as local fields or forests so you can avoid hot pavements.

“Booties can help protect your dog’s paws from hot surfaces but you may need to take some time to train your dog to tolerate them.