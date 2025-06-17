Santana Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Published 17th Jun 2025
Carlos Santana has a date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Carlos Santana has a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images
It’s likely to be a ‘Smooth’ performance.

Santana, the band fronted by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, are preparing to play three shows in the UK - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

The Oneness Tour comes as Santana celebrate 50 years together, and fans can expect to hear favourite tracks from across their career.

The band are one of the best-selling groups of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide - thanks to 25 studio albums, 14 of which reached the US Top 10.

They reached new levels of popularity with 18th album Supernatural which spawned the global hits singles Smooth and Maria Maria and won a record-equalling (shared with Michael Jackson) eight Grammy Awards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig.

When are Santana playing Glasgow?

Santana plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Wednesday, June 18.

Who is supporting Santana at their Glasgow gig?

There doesn’t seem to be any support act for Santana in Glasgow - but there’s always the chance of some surprise guests.

What are the stage times for Santana in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Santana taking the stage at 7.55pm. The gig will finish by 10.15pm.

Are tickets still available for Santana?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £59.60. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Santana’s Hydro gig?

All under-14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the gig.

What is the likely Santana setlist?

Santana seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.

  1. Soul Sacrifice
  2. Jin-go-lo-ba
  3. Evil Ways
  4. Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen
  5. Oye cómo va
  6. Maria Maria
  7. Foo Foo
  8. Everybody's Everything
  9. Europa
  10. She's Not There
  11. Hope You're Feeling Better
  12. The Game of Love
  13. Corazón espinado
  14. (Da le) Yaleo
  15. Put Your Lights On
  16. Fall Again
  17. Toussaint L'Ouverture
  18. Smooth
