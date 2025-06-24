Singer of English electronic dance music band 'The Prodigy', Maxim (R), and co-founder and leader of the band, Liam Paul Paris Howlett, perform onstage. | AFP via Getty Images

The Prodigy say their 2026 tour will be a “full Prodigy ruckus as it was then and how it continues to be now”.

The Prodigy have announced they will perform in Glasgow in early 2026 as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

The legendary dance group will play ten shows as part of their The World Heavyweight Champions Re-unite Tour, with their first stop at the OVO Hydro on April 16 next year. It will be the group’s first time playing the venue since 2023, a performance which The Scotsman gave 4-stars.

With support from Carl Cox - who will play a two-hour set each night from doors opening - Liam Howlett from The Prodigy said that the gigs will be a “full Prodigy ruckus”.

He said: “We’re bringin’ back that full experience of non-stop noise and beats from doors to getting chucked out. It will be that full Prodigy ruckus as it was then and how it continues to be now… and droppin’ new tunes for the people… We've got our old friend Carl joining us so expect full attack mode, factor 9…Let’s go!”

So if you’re hoping to get tickets to see The Prodigy in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know to get tickets, from presale options to how much they will cost.

The Prodigy Glasgow: All 2026 tour dates

The Prodigy will kick off their arena tour in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro with a massive show on Wednesday, April 15 2026.

Other cities include Manchester and Leeds, with two London dates lined up as well as shows in Dublin and Belfast.

Here is the full list of The Prodigy UK and Ireland tour dates:

Wednesday, April 15 2026 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday, April 16 2026 - Manchester Co Op Live

Saturday, April 18 2026 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 19 2026 - Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff

Tuesday, April 21 2026 - Bournemouth BIC

Wednesday, April 22 2026 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday, April 24 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday, April 25 2026 - London OVO Arena Wembley

Monday, April 27 2026 - Belfast SSE Arena Belfast

Tuesday, April 28 2026 - Dublin 3Arena

When do The Prodigy tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The Prodigy’s tour will go on sale from 9am on Friday, June 27 via sites such as Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.

The Prodigy presale

If you’re hoping to get The Prodigy tickets ahead of general sale, there are several presale options available - though they do vary depending on venue.

However, you can access The Prodigy presale directly by registering with your email address on the group’s website. Available across all UK and Ireland tour dates, The Prodigy presale will begin at 9am on Wednesday, June 25.

The Prodigy Glasgow presale

Meanwhile, if you are looking to buy tickets for The Prodigy in Glasgow, aside from artist presale there are two additional presales.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

The first is through OVO, for customers of the company who are registered for their OVO Live rewards scheme. If you are an OVO customer, all you need to do is register using your membership number to access The Prodigy presale from 9am on Wednesday, June 25.

In addition, for those who aren’t customers of OVO, there is also Gigs in Scotland presale. To access this presale - which will begin from 9am on Thursday, June 26 - all you need to do is sign up for an account with the website, where you will also be able to purchase tickets.

How much are The Prodigy tickets?

If you are planning on buying tickets to see The Prodigy in Glasgow, you can expect to pay anywhere between £45.10 to £79.15 (inc admin fee) + fulfilment.

Meanwhile, for the group’s show in Birmingham - depending on seating - it looks as though tickets will cost £37.50, £55, £58.50, and £67.50 (before fees).

Who will support The Prodigy on tour?

The Prodigy will be supported by Carl Cox while on tour in 2026, who will perform at each venue from doors opening for two hours.