Thousands of fans are to make their way to Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT Festival, with The 1975 amongst the headliners.

The 1975

Fresh from their appearance at Radio 1‘s Big Weekend at Dundee’s Camperdown Country Park, English pop rock band The 1975 will be retunring to Scotland to headline Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival.

The band are more high-profile than ever, partly down to lead singer Matty Healy’s habit of putting his foot in his mouth, and his rumoured romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are heading to see them this summer.

When are The 1975 playing Glasgow?

The 1975 are headlining the last of three days of the TRNSMT festival on Sunday, July 9.

The other two days are being headlined by Pulp and Sam Fender.

What time will The 1975 be playing at?

Gates to TRNSMT open at midday, with last entry at 9.30pm, and the event finishes at 11pm.

Exact stage times will be published on the TRNSMT mobile phone app closer to the time but expect The 1975 to start their set between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The VIP area of the festival stays open until midnight.

Are there age restrictions?

No under 16s are allowed entry into the festival. A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the event so if you want to buy alcohol it’s recommended you bring photo identification.

Who else is playing?

The 1975 may be headlining, but fans will have the chance to see numerous other bands before they take the stage.

Other bands playing on the Sunday include Royal Blood, Becky Hill, The Kooks, Ashnikko, Jamie Webster, Pale Waves, Crawlers, Nothing But Thieves, The Enemy, The Amazons, Lovejoy, Dream Wife, and Lucia & The Best Boys.

What is the likely setlist?

The 1975 are currently on their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour and are playing a broadly similar setlist each night.

Expect to hear the majority of these songs at Glasgow Green: