Swifties have been devastated every time Taylor Swift performs a new surprise song on The Era’s Tour - here’s where she will play next

Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour continues to be the biggest shows to ever hit stages across the US (and hopefully the UK soon). From breaking records in each city she has visited, to recieving special welcomes that include being named temporary Mayor of Tampa, the hype has hit everyone.

The tour marks Taylor Swift’s first tour in five years, so the excitment was to be expected. As soon as Swift took to the stage on the opening night of her show in Glendale, Arizona the internet was filled with spoilers about her setlist, outfits and clips of the starlet singing.

The three hour long show takes Swifties through her entire career, so whether you’re a Fearless Swiftie or a Reputation girlie there is something for everyone. And while most of us have seen countless clips from the special night, the singer stays true to form with keeping fans on their toes by performing not one, but two surprise songs at every show.

The fun addition of surprise song is just that extra something that will make each show special for individual fans, though it has led to some pretty devastated fans on the internet. Don’t worry if you missed out on Clean, she messed up and has to play it again. We’re sure we won’t be the only one’s hoping she messes it up until she gets to the UK.

Swift even changed an official setlist song for her first night in Arlington, and did the same for her first night in Florida. The singer changed out Invisible Strings from Folklore for The 1 from the same album, afterwards she said: “You think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can come prepared? Let it be said about “The Era’s Tour”, we’re tricksy. We’ve got a health setlist hi-jinx. So, I played a new song, did you like it?”

As usual for Swifties, we’re being kept on our toes. So, what have been the surprise songs on the Era’s tour so far? Here’s every surprise song including the era they are from and what night Taylor Swift performed them.

Where will Taylor Swift perform next on The Era’s Tour?

Taylor Swift will next perform on May 5, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Era’s tour

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 17)

Mirrorball - Folkore

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 18)

State Of Grace - Red (Taylor’s Version)

This is me trying - Folklore

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 24)

Our Song - Taylor Swift

Snow On The Beach - Midnights

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 25)

Cowboy like me - Evermore (with Marcus Mumford)

White Horse - Taylor Swift

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (March, 31)

Sad Beautiful Tragic - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Ours - Speak Now

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 1)

Death By A Thousand Cuts - Lover

Clean - 1989

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 2)

Jump Then Fall - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

The Lucky One - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

Speak Now - Speak Now

Treacherous - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 14)

The Great War - Midnights (with Aaron Dessner)

You’re On Your Own Kid - Midnights

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 15)



Mad Woman - Folklore (with Aaron Dessner)

Mean - Speak Now

NGR Stadium - Houston, Texas (April, 21)

Wonderland - 1989

You’re Not Sorry - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

NGR Stadium - Houston, Texas (April, 22)

A Place in This World - Taylor Swift

Today Was A Fairytale - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

NGR Stadium - Houston, Texas (April, 23)

Begin Again - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Cold As You - Taylor Swift

Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (April, 28)

The Other Side of the Door - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Coney Island - Folklore

Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (April, 29)

High Infidelity - Midnights

Gorgeous - Reputation

Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (April, 30)

I Bet Your Think About Me - Red (Taylor’s Version)

How You Get The Girl - 1989

