Taking over from the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT music festival took place in 2017 when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headlined.
Since then the three-day celebration of music has returned four more times – featuring the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Queen, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi – and the 6th edition will take place at Glasgow Green this year.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is TRNSMT this year?
TRNSMT is being held on three consecutive days from Friday, July 7, until Saturday, July 9.
Gates open each day at midday, last entry to the site is at 9.30pm, the event closes at 11pm, and the VIP area stays open until midnight.
Is there an minimum age for entry?
No under 16’s are allowed entry into this year’s festival – if you look under 25 expect to be asked for photographic proof of age at the gates.
Access to Bars is restricted to persons 18 and over and a ‘challenge 25 policy’ will be in operation.
How to get tickets and how much they cost?
You can still buy tickets for every day, combination of days and every tier of ticket - nothing has sold out yet. Just visit the TRNSMT website here.
Single day tickets are available now for £79, while a ticket for two days is £145, and a three day festival pass £182.50.
VIP tickets are £129 for one day, £250 for two days and £299 for three days.
VIP+ tickets are £175 for one day or £420 for three days – there is no two day option.
Ultimate VIP tickets are available for £475 per day.
An additional booking fee is payable on all tickets.
What do the VIP tickets get you?
There are three types of VIP ticket at TRNSMT 2023 – here’s what they get you:
VIP
Access to the TRNSMT VIP Garden which will host bars, food outlets, seating, DJs, upgraded toilets and extended opening hours.
VIP+
Access to the TRNSMT VIP Garden plus a dedicated bar near the front pen right next to the stage – which you can walk into at any time.
Ultimate VIP
Access to the TRNSMT VIP Garden, the front pen and the front pen bar, plus enjoying the same food as the artists, dix free drinks, a host to fetch you food and drink, and access to the Ultimate Lounge.
How can I access the golden circle?
Now called the ‘front pen’ only VIP+ and Ultimate VIP ticket holders will have guaranteed access to the cordoned-off area in front of the stage.
For everybody else, access will be on a ‘first come first served’ basis – so if you want to get close to any of the acts but don’t want to pay extra you’d better get there early.
Who is playing TRNSMT 2023?
Here is the full lineup as announced – with more set to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.
Friday, June 7
Main Stage
Pulp
George Ezra
Niall Horan
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
The View
Joesef
Flo
Declan Welsh & The Decadent West
King Tuts Stage
Cat Burns
Dean Lewis
Warmduscher
The Big Moon
Hot Milk
Hamish Hawk
Swim School
The Joy Hotel
River Stage
Nati Dreddd
The Royston Club
Flowerovlove
Cloth
Siights
High Vis
Slix
Saturday, July 8
Main Stage
Sam Fender
Kasabian
Aitch
Mimi Webb
Inhaler
Maisie Peters
Brooke Combe
King Tuts Stage
Lf System
The Wombats
Cian Ducrot
The Coronas
Lucy Spraggan
The Mary Wallopers
Cassia
River Stage
The Blinders
Afflecks Palace
Lauran Hibberd
Finn Foxell
Heidi Curtis
The Big Day
Sunday, July 9
Main Stage
The 1975
Royal Blood
Becky Hill
The Kooks
Ashnikko
Jamie Webster
Pale Waves
Crawlers
King Tuts Stage
Nothing But Thieves
The Enemy
The Amazons
Lovejoy
Bob Vylan
Dream Wife
Lucia & The Best Boys
Calum Bowie
River Stage
Only The Poets
Skylights
Uninvited
Andrew Cushin
Tommy Lefroy
Nieve Ella
Cathy Jain