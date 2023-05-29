Radio 1 Big Weekend 2023: Here are 14 pictures of the stars performing at Dundee's Camperdown Park - from The 1975 to Jared Leto
Radio 1’s Big Weekend saw 60,000 fans pack into Camperdown Park to enjoy musical performances, fairground rides and food and drink.
The Jonas Brothers opened the main stage on Saturday, with local hero Lewis Capaldi bringing the festival to a close on the Monday.
In between a host of artists performed across four stages, from new acts like the hotly-tipped FLO, to established stars including The 1975, who headlined Saturday’s event.
It didn’t all go according to plan – with Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s band 30 Seconds to Mars unable to perform on the Saturday due to technical problems. They returned on the Sunday though, and successfully played a special set at the start of the day.
Here are 14 pictures of the musical action from the City of Discovery.