The sun shone on Dundee for a weekend of music featuring some of the world’s biggest pop acts.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend saw 60,000 fans pack into Camperdown Park to enjoy musical performances, fairground rides and food and drink.

The Jonas Brothers opened the main stage on Saturday, with local hero Lewis Capaldi bringing the festival to a close on the Monday.

In between a host of artists performed across four stages, from new acts like the hotly-tipped FLO, to established stars including The 1975, who headlined Saturday’s event.

It didn’t all go according to plan – with Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto’s band 30 Seconds to Mars unable to perform on the Saturday due to technical problems. They returned on the Sunday though, and successfully played a special set at the start of the day.

Here are 14 pictures of the musical action from the City of Discovery.

Pale Waves Manchester rock band Pale Waves played the Future Sounds Stage on Saturday.

Self Esteem Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem, produced a theatrical performance on Saturday, backed up by three dancers who doubled as backing singers.

Wet Leg Brit and Grammy Award winners Wet Leg opened the Main Stage on Sunday.

30 Seconds to Mars Oscar-winner Jared Leto eventually took to the stage with his band 30 Seconds to Mars on Sunday after their original performance on the Saturday couldn't go ahead due to technical difficulties.