Two of Britain's biggest and most enduring bands are joining forces for a series of concerts - and there's a stop in Scotland.

Suede and The Manic Street Preachers wil be playing a huge concert in Edinburgh next year.

Iconic bands Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a massive co-headline tour for summer 2024.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Suede’s recently released their ninth studio album 'Autofiction' to acclaim, and sold-out a huge UK headline tour earlier this year. This year also saw the release of Suede30 - a timely reminder of how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to number one in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time.

Last year saw the two bands co-headline a US tour and now they are bringing the double-header to the UK - with an Scottish date in summer 2024.

Here's what you need to know.

When are the two bands playing Edinburgh?

Suede and the Manic Street Preachers will play Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the gig will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 13, via Ticketmaster here.

Is there a presale?

For the chance to snap up tickets early, sign up here before 5pm on Tuesday, October 10. for exclusive pre-sale access. The pre-sale will run from 9am on Wednesday, October 11.

Who will play first?

For the Edinburgh leg of the tour Suede will play first, followed by the Manic Street Preachers.

Where else are they playing?

Other than Edinburgh, the two bands will be playing the following dates on the tour:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, June 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Tuesday, July 2: Dublin Trinity College

Friday, July 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday, July 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 13: Leeds Millenium Square

Thursday, July 18: London Alexandra Palace Park

What's the likely Suede setlist?

Suede have played gigs with the Manic Street Preachers in the USA, where they played the following. Expect to hear the majority in Edinburgh:

She Still Leads Me On Personality Disorder The Drowners Animal Nitrate Trash Pantomime Horse Shadow Self Can't Get Enough We Are the Pigs So Young It Starts and Ends With You The Wild Ones Killing of a Flashboy Metal Mickey Beautiful Ones

What is the likely Manic Street Preachers setlist?

When the Manics played in the States with Suede, they played the following: