Suede and Manic Street Preachers Edinburgh presale: How to get tickets for the co-headliner castle gig
Two of Britain's biggest and most enduring bands are joining forces for a series of concerts - and there's a stop in Scotland.
Iconic bands Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a massive co-headline tour for summer 2024.
Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales. They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Meanwhile, Suede’s recently released their ninth studio album 'Autofiction' to acclaim, and sold-out a huge UK headline tour earlier this year. This year also saw the release of Suede30 - a timely reminder of how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to number one in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time.
Last year saw the two bands co-headline a US tour and now they are bringing the double-header to the UK - with an Scottish date in summer 2024.
Here's what you need to know.
When are the two bands playing Edinburgh?
Suede and the Manic Street Preachers will play Edinburgh Castle on Wednesday, July 10.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the gig will go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 13, via Ticketmaster here.
Is there a presale?
For the chance to snap up tickets early, sign up here before 5pm on Tuesday, October 10. for exclusive pre-sale access. The pre-sale will run from 9am on Wednesday, October 11.
Who will play first?
For the Edinburgh leg of the tour Suede will play first, followed by the Manic Street Preachers.
Where else are they playing?
Other than Edinburgh, the two bands will be playing the following dates on the tour:
Friday, June 28: Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
Tuesday, July 2: Dublin Trinity College
Friday, July 5: Cardiff Castle
Friday, July 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl
Saturday, July 13: Leeds Millenium Square
Thursday, July 18: London Alexandra Palace Park
What's the likely Suede setlist?
Suede have played gigs with the Manic Street Preachers in the USA, where they played the following. Expect to hear the majority in Edinburgh:
- She Still Leads Me On
- Personality Disorder
- The Drowners
- Animal Nitrate
- Trash
- Pantomime Horse
- Shadow Self
- Can't Get Enough
- We Are the Pigs
- So Young
- It Starts and Ends With You
- The Wild Ones
- Killing of a Flashboy
- Metal Mickey
- Beautiful Ones
What is the likely Manic Street Preachers setlist?
When the Manics played in the States with Suede, they played the following:
- Motorcycle Emptiness
- Everything Must Go
- La tristesse durera (Scream to a Sigh)
- Ocean Spray
- You Stole the Sun From My Heart
- Suicide Is Painless (Theme From MASH)
- International Blue
- Autumnsong
- The Everlasting
- Your Love Alone Is Not Enough
- A Design for Life
- Walk Me to the Bridge
- She Sells Sanctuary
- You Love Us
- If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
