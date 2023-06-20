Demand for tickets means that many of us will have to settle for watching Glastonbury on the television, but there's always next year...

Glastonbury is one of the world's most popular music festivals.

Thousands of music fans are set to enjoy headline sets from the likes of Elton John, Guns 'n' Roses and Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury 2023.

But, even before the current festival is over, thoughts are turning to next year - particularly the millions who failed to snap up one of the 135,000 tickets.

So, if you're watching all the musical fun on television and fancy being there in person next year - here's what you need to know.

Is 2024 a fallow year?

The Glastonbury Festival tends to be held roughly four times every five years - with the fifth being a 'fallow year' to give the working farm some time to rejuvenate from the wear and tear caused by the festival. It's part of the green ethos of organisers Michael and Emily Evis.

The last fallow year was in 2018, which suggests another is due soon, but the global pandemic caused an enforced break in both 2020 and 2021, meaning there's little chance of another break for a few years.

So, there will be Glastonbury in 2024 - with Emily Evis having strongly hinted that the headliners have already been booked.

When will Glastonbury 2024 take place?

The date of next year's Glastonbury has yet to be confrimed but it traditionally takes place over the last weekend on June - so pencil June 26-June 30 into your 2024 diary.

When does registration open?

Glastonbury has a unique ticketing system designed to clamp down on touts which means you have to register in advance to even have the chance to apply for tickets. You can do so here and it requires you to submit a photograph which will be on your ticket should you be successful. Registration tends to stay open until October 31 the year before the festival takes place, after which you'll lose the chance to join the queue for tickets - so don't forget to do it. If you have registered before you will remain registered, but it's still worth checking.

When will tickets be available to buy?

There is no exact date for tickets to go on sale for Glastonbury 2024, but it should be sometime in November 2023 - with ticket and coach packages released at around the same time. Before the big day make sure you have all your friends; registration numbers and postcodes, so you can buy tickets on their behalf and minimise the risk of having to go alone.

When will the lineup be announced?

One of the fun things about Glastonbury is that the tickets sell out well inadvance of a single act being announced.

Expect details to start to emerge early next year, with the full lineup confirmed in May.

Rumoured headliners include Rihanna, Madonna, Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Oasis.

How much will tickets be?

Expect the ticket prices to be broadly similar to this year - £335 plus a £5 booking fee for general admission full weekend tickets. You can secure a ticket for £50 and pay the rest off in instalments.

Will there be any other opportunites to go to Glastonbury after the ticket sale?

There will be a further chance to get your hands on tickets closer to the festival. Unwanted - or unpaid for - tickets go back on sale towards the end of April.