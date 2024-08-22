Acts such as Gerry Cinnamon and Barry Can’t Swim are on this year’s line-up alongside headliners Blink-182 and Liam Gallagher.

Music lovers from around the country will be flocking to Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

If you’re travelling from Scotland and perhaps would enjoy a taste of home, we’ve found several Scottish acts on this year’s line up. They will join the likes of Liam Gallagher, Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Blink 182.

From Gerry Cinnamon to Barry Can’t Swim, here are 6 Scottish acts at Reading and Leeds 2024.

Gerry Cinnamon

​Gerry Cinammon on the TRNSMT stage. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Having already headlined Trnsmt Festival this year, Gerry Cinnamon will take to the stage at Reading and Leeds this weekend.

Originally from Glasgow, Cinnamon is best known for songs such as Belter and Sometimes. Fans can catch him on the Main Stage at Reading Festival on Friday, August 23 at 7.50pm or the Main Stage of Leeds Festival at 7.20pm on Saturday, August 24.

Barry Can’t Swim

Barry Can't Swim performing onstage at Coachella 2024. | Getty Images for Coachella

Edinburgh born producer Barry Can’t Swim is a fast growing name in the electronic music scene, having recently received nominations for awards including the 2024 Brits and the Mercury Music Prize.

Now based in London, Joshua Mannie released his debut album When Will We Land? Last year which features tracks such as How It Feels and Kimbara.

Fans can catch him on the Chevron Stage at Reading on Saturday at 6.45pm or at 5pm on Sunday at Leeds.

Dead Pony

Dead Pony entertain on stage.

Following the release of their debut album Ignore This, four piece Glasgow band Dead Pony are another act who performed at Trnsmt this year.

With buzzy singles including 23, Never Me and MK Nothing, fans can catch Dead Pony on the Festival Republic Stage at Reading on Saturday at 1.10pm or at 12.45pm on Sunday at Leeds Festival.

Swim School

Swim School are from Edinburgh. | Swim School

After a busy 2023, Swim School certainly haven’t slowed down this year.

With songs such as delirious and BORED, the Edinburgh indie rock band will be sure to impress those who see them this weekend.

Playing on the BBC Radio 1 Stage, you can catch them at 1.15pm on Saturday at Reading or 1.05pm on Sunday at Leeds.

Bottle Rockets

Bottle Rockets were recently named Scottish Act of The Year 2024 by BBC Radio Scotland. | Contributed

Having beat out more than 500 acts to win the title of BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year award, Bottle Rockets have an exciting future ahead of them.

With singles including Community Service and Backburn, Bottle Rockets will be performing on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading on Saturday at 4.35pm and at 4.35pm on Sunday at Leeds.

sim0ne

A former model and Britain’s Next Top Model contestant, Sim0ne is a Scottish DJ and producer originally from Edinburgh.

