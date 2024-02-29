Catfish and the Bottlemen will headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions - here's how to get tickets and presale
Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to the stage with a headline gig during one of Scotland's biggest summer music festivals.
The Welsh band will headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 24, taking over from Connect Festival.
Catfish and the Bottlemen recently released their first single in five years, Showtime which comes from their upcoming fourth studio album.
So if you're celebrating the return of Catfish and the Bottlemen, here is how you can get tickets, presale and more for their Edinburgh Summer Session.
Catfish and the Bottlemen Edinburgh date
Catfish and the Bottlemen will headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Saturday August 24, 2024.
UK tour dates
In addition to their headline Scottish show, the group ended their hiatus by announcing they would headline Reading and Leeds Festival, with additional dates announced later.
Here are all of Catfish and the Bottlemen's upcoming tour dates:
- Friday, July 19 - Cardiff Castle
- Saturday, July 20 - Cardiff Castle
- Friday, August 23 - Leeds Festival
- Saturday, August 24 - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, The Royal Highland Showground
- Sunday, August 25 - Reading Festival
Due to demand, Catfish and the Bottlemen added an additional Cardiff show to their tour.
How to get tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Edinburgh Summer Sessions
Tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen's headline Summer Sessions gig go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1.
How to get presale for Catfish and the Bottlemen
There are several presale options available to fans looking to attend Catfish and the Bottlemen's Edinburgh show.
Those who signed up for Catfish and the Bottlemen presale through Summer Sessions, Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation or Ticketmaster will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday, February 29.
Artist presale tickets have been on sale since 10am on Tuesday, February 27 while O2 Priority presale began at 10am on Tuesday, February 27.
Who will support Catfish and the Bottlemen?
So far, no information on support acts have been announced but we will update this article with more information at a later date.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.