Catfish and the Bottlemen will return to the stage with a headline gig during one of Scotland's biggest summer music festivals.

The Welsh band will headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on August 24, taking over from Connect Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catfish and the Bottlemen recently released their first single in five years, Showtime which comes from their upcoming fourth studio album.

So if you're celebrating the return of Catfish and the Bottlemen, here is how you can get tickets, presale and more for their Edinburgh Summer Session.

Catfish and the Bottlemen Edinburgh date

Catfish and the Bottlemen will headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Saturday August 24, 2024.

UK tour dates

In addition to their headline Scottish show, the group ended their hiatus by announcing they would headline Reading and Leeds Festival, with additional dates announced later.

Here are all of Catfish and the Bottlemen's upcoming tour dates:

Friday, July 19 - Cardiff Castle

Saturday, July 20 - Cardiff Castle

Friday, August 23 - Leeds Festival

Saturday, August 24 - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, The Royal Highland Showground

Sunday, August 25 - Reading Festival

Due to demand, Catfish and the Bottlemen added an additional Cardiff show to their tour.

Catfish and the Bottlemen on Saturday 13th July 2019, TRNSMT Day 2. Photographer: Gaelle Beri

How to get tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen at Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen's headline Summer Sessions gig go on sale from 10am on Friday, March 1.

How to get presale for Catfish and the Bottlemen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several presale options available to fans looking to attend Catfish and the Bottlemen's Edinburgh show.

Those who signed up for Catfish and the Bottlemen presale through Summer Sessions, Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation or Ticketmaster will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday, February 29.

Artist presale tickets have been on sale since 10am on Tuesday, February 27 while O2 Priority presale began at 10am on Tuesday, February 27.

Who will support Catfish and the Bottlemen?