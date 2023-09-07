Dead Pony: Glasgow band kick off UK tour in style with Aberdeen show
There's no reining in Dead Pony as the Glasgow band begin their first headline tour.
This may be Dead Pony’s first ever headline tour but it certainly doesn’t feel that way.
The four-piece band from Glasgow burst onto the stage in style, immediately grabbing the full attention of the crowd.
The atmosphere within Tunnels in Aberdeen had grown steadily as the evening wore on, with their two support acts, Pitnamoon and Tina Sandwich, not just encouraging the audience but – in Tina Sandwich’s case – demanding enthusiasm.
But with Dead Pony’s sheer stage presence they may not have needed much help.
Lead singer Anna Shields clearly takes inspiration from Paramore’s Hayley Williams, demonstrating a few similar dance moves during their set, but it was the interaction between the band – made up of Euan Lyons, Liam Adams and Blair Crichton – which really made the show.
The band are clearly having the time of their lives on stage and that fun easily carries over to the audience. When faced with Dead Pony performing I very quickly forgot to care about how sticky with sweat I was or the venue’s wet dog smell.
Instead I was too busy jumping along to crunchy guitars, synth glitches and sweet-sounding vocals.
They were able to keep up their impressive energy throughout the set with the crowd devolving into a mosh pit more than once.
“I think you need some contact lenses my friend,” Anna joked at one point, when one fan lost his glasses for a second time.
But the charisma on show during those moments made it easy to understand why, for the first time in a long time, when the audience was asked to get low during a song I wanted to.
Dead Pony’s debut album is set to come out next year, and with Aberdeen kicking off the start of their UK tour – which still has some tickets left – they’re definitely a band to watch.
