Scooter will be making two stops in Scotland during their current world tour. | Getty Images

A pioneering Gernam techno band are set to rock two arenas in Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most successful German singles band in history, Scooter have released 23 top ten hits, sold over 30 million records and been awarded more than 100 gold and platinum awards.

The techno act recently released their 21st studio album, Open Your Mind and Your Trousers, and are currently in the middle of a world tour marking 30 years since being formed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entitled the Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour, the trio around frontman H.P. Baxxter is are giving fans an unforgettable party and celebration of Scooter.

New songs will be played along classics like Hyper Hyper, Move Your Ass!, Endless Summer, Fire, How Much Is the Fish? and Ramp! (The Logical Song).

And there’s good news with Scottish fans - with dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Scooter playing Glasgow?

Scooter play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Thirty, Rough and Dirty' tour on Thursday, October 31.

They also play Aberdeen’s P&J Live arean the night before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Scooter at their Scottish gigs?

German DJ & Producer Neptunica will be supporting Scooter at both of their Scottish gigs. He’s remixed and contributed with some of the biggest names in EDM, inclucing Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies, LIZOT, Tom Gregory, and Scooter.With over 450 million Spotify streams and 80 million YouTube views he’s a major act in his own right.

What are the stage times for Scooter in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and Neptunica will start at 7.30pm. Expect Scooter to arrive on stage between 8.30pm and 9pm (note this is an estimate), with the show ending by 10.45pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Scooter?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £55.65 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over-16s only at Scooter’s Scottish shows.

What is the likely Scooter setlist?

Scooter have been playing broadly similar setlists during their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Aberdeen and Glasgow.