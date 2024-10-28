Scooter Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Scottish gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist, age restrictions

Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:51 BST
Scooter will be making two stops in Scotland during their current world tour.Scooter will be making two stops in Scotland during their current world tour.
Scooter will be making two stops in Scotland during their current world tour. | Getty Images
A pioneering Gernam techno band are set to rock two arenas in Scotland.

The most successful German singles band in history, Scooter have released 23 top ten hits, sold over 30 million records and been awarded more than 100 gold and platinum awards.

The techno act recently released their 21st studio album, Open Your Mind and Your Trousers, and are currently in the middle of a world tour marking 30 years since being formed.

Entitled the Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour, the trio around frontman H.P. Baxxter is are giving fans an unforgettable party and celebration of Scooter.

New songs will be played along classics like Hyper Hyper, Move Your Ass!, Endless Summer, Fire, How Much Is the Fish? and Ramp! (The Logical Song).

And there’s good news with Scottish fans - with dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Scooter playing Glasgow?

Scooter play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Thirty, Rough and Dirty' tour on Thursday, October 31.

They also play Aberdeen’s P&J Live arean the night before.

Who is supporting Scooter at their Scottish gigs?

German DJ & Producer Neptunica will be supporting Scooter at both of their Scottish gigs. He’s remixed and contributed with some of the biggest names in EDM, inclucing Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies, LIZOT, Tom Gregory, and Scooter.With over 450 million Spotify streams and 80 million YouTube views he’s a major act in his own right.

What are the stage times for Scooter in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6pm and Neptunica will start at 7.30pm. Expect Scooter to arrive on stage between 8.30pm and 9pm (note this is an estimate), with the show ending by 10.45pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Scooter?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £55.65 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over-16s only at Scooter’s Scottish shows.

What is the likely Scooter setlist?

Scooter have been playing broadly similar setlists during their current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

  1. Rave & Shout
  2. Maria (I Like It Loud)
  3. Techno Is Back
  4. I Keep Hearing Bingo
  5. Let's Do It Again
  6. We Love Hardcore
  7. FCK 2020
  8. ARDRHU / For Those About To Rave
  9. Posse Reloaded
  10. Weekend!
  11. Bassdrum
  12. Waste Your Youth
  13. Nessaja
  14. We Are the Greatest / Frequent Traveller / Bramfeld
  15. Fire
  16. Call Me Mañana
  17. How Much Is the Fish?
  18. God Save the Rave
  19. Ramp! (The Logical Song)
  20. Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
  21. J'adore Hardcore
  22. One (Always Hardcore)
  23. Paul Is Dead
  24. Rhapsody in E
  25. Hyper Hyper
  26. Endless Summer / Friends Turbo
  27. Move Your Ass!
