Now it's getting tasty - Aberdeen go top of Premiership and lay gauntlet down to Celtic and Rangers

Dons keep run going on with huge win over Dundee Utd

Can anyone stop Aberdeen? The Dons sit top of the Premiership on Saturday night after substitute Peter Ambrose netted a late goal at a packed Pittodrie to down Dundee United 1-0.

Jimmy Thelin’s men have won 14 of the 15 matches under his watch - the other being a 2-2 draw with Celtic - and they now lead the champions by three points. Aberdeen are on 25 points, with Celtic sitting on 22 ahead of their match against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday. Should Brendan Rodgers win, they will go back to the summit by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Aberdeen are also nine points clear of third-placed Rangers, whose game in hand is at home to St Mirren on Sunday. The Dons and the Gers clash at Pittodrie on Wednesday in what will be a huge fixture in the context of the league season. Aberdeen then face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Saturday at Hampden.

After a fairly even first half, Aberdeen seized the initiative in a dominant second period and finally got their reward on 84 minutes when Nigerian striker Ambrose latched on to a Nicky Devlin cutback and finished past Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton from close range. The goal sent a near sold-out Pittodrie wild.

The Dons saw out the remainder of the match and were denied a late penalty when VAR deemed Ambrose had strayed marginally offside before being hauled down by Will Ferry. The defeat leaves United in fourth place on 15 points.

“There are a lot of emotions,” said manager Thelin afterwards. “They [Dundee United] defended really well. We had to stay patient and believe in what we are doing. It was a tricky game, but our team spirit is the key thing for us.”

Dons goal hero Ambrose said: “The goal felt amazing. The timing to win game was amazing. I’m really happy to get the three points.

Fellow sub Shayden Morris also made a big impact. “We didn’t get the goal until the end,” said Morris. “We are digging in and we’ve got that spirit that the goal will come in the end. Thankfully Peter comes up with the goods.”