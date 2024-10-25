2 . 2013: RM Hubbert – Thirteen Lost & Found

Beating the likes of Emeli Sandé, The Twilight Sad and Django Django to the SAY in 2013 was the second album from RM Hubbard. He's recently teamed up with perenial nominee and former winner Aidan Moffat for a trio of albums, 'Here Lies the Body', 'Ghost Stories for Christmas' and 'What The Night Bestows Us'. | Contributed