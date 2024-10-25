Awarded by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) in partnership with Creative Scotland, the winner receives a trophy and a £20,000 prize - with the nine shortlisted artists receiving £1,000.
The shortlist, and eventual winner, is picked by 100 ‘nominators' involved in music journalism, broadcast and radio, music retail and live music venues.
Here are all 13 winners to date.
1. 2012: Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat – Everything's Getting Older
The inaugural SAY prize went to Arab Strap frontman Aidan Moffat's collaboration with guitarist and composer Bill Wells. The duo would go on to release a second album, 'The Most Important Place In The World', three years later. | Contributed
2. 2013: RM Hubbert – Thirteen Lost & Found
Beating the likes of Emeli Sandé, The Twilight Sad and Django Django to the SAY in 2013 was the second album from RM Hubbard. He's recently teamed up with perenial nominee and former winner Aidan Moffat for a trio of albums, 'Here Lies the Body', 'Ghost Stories for Christmas' and 'What The Night Bestows Us'. | Contributed
3. 2014: Young Fathers – Tape Two
In 2014 Edinburgh's Young Fathers won the award before releasing an album. 'Tape Two' was technically a mix tape but the judges were so impressed they overlooked this fact, giving the band the first of many awards - including the Mercury Prize for debut album 'Dead'. | Contributed
4. 2015: Kathryn Joseph – Bones You Have Thrown Me, and Blood I've Spilled.
Young Fathers were nominated again in 2015, alongside big names like Belle & Sebastian and Paulo Nutini. The award went to Kathryn Joseph for her dead album. To date she's only released three albums proper, most recently 2022's 'For You Who Are the Wronged'. | Contributed