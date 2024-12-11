Carlos Santana. | Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Santana will kick off the UK leg of their tour in Glasgow next year.

Santana will perform in Glasgow next year as part of an upcoming 2025 UK and Europe tour.

The band, fronted by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana, are set to play just three shows in the UK next June starting with a night at the OVO Hydro. The show will mark the band’s first in the country for seven years.

The Oneness Tour comes as Santana celebrate 50 years together, and fans can expect to hear favourite tracks from across their career.

Here’s everything you need to know about Santana Glasgow tickets, from pre-sale options to how much they will cost.

When is Santana’s Glasgow concert?

Santana will kick off the UK leg of their tour at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, June 9, 2025.

They will then travel to England for a show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on Thursday, June 19, before ending their UK run of shows at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, June 21.

When do Santana tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Santana’s UK shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 13. They will be available to purchase from sites including See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

For the best chance at securing tickets, make sure you register for an account with your preferred vendor in advance. Ahead of the sale beginning you should also make sure you are somewhere with a stable internet connection in order to avoid missing out on tickets.

Santana Presale

If you’re hoping to avoid battling others for tickets, you can access Santana presale tickets.

The first presale option is available to members of the Santana Fan Club. You can register online to receive access to the presale which kicks off at 10am on Wednesday, December 11.

Santana Glasgow Presale

If you’re looking specifically for Glasgow presale then you have two additional options.

The first is available only to OVO Energy customers who are registered for the firm’s OVO Live rewards scheme. If you are a customer of the company, you can use your membership number to register for free to access exclusive presales for gigs at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow including Santana’s.

The OVO presale for Santana’s Glasgow show will begin at 10am on Wednesday, December 11.

In addition, there is a venue presale available for the Glasgow show if you sign up to the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) newsletter. Once you have registered for the mailing list you will be able to buy Santana presale tickets for his OVO Hydro show from 10am on Thursday, December 12.

How much are Santana tickets?

Ticket prices for Santana’s Glasgow Hydro show start at £59.60 including fees. The most expensive ticket will cost around £456.70, though is part of a wider VIP package.