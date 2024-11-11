The former Take That star will be heading to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh next May.

Robbie Williams has announced that he will perform in Edinburgh next year as part of a huge 2025 tour.

The former Take That member will kick off his European tour at Murrayfield Stadium in May 2025, with other dates UK including London, Manchester and Bath. It will be the third time that Williams has performed at the Scottish venue, with previous shows in 2003 and 2017.

With support from Rag’n’Bone Man and the Lottery Winners, Williams said this tour would be his “boldest yet”. The announcement comes ahead of the release of his musical biopic Better Man, in which he’s portrayed by a CGI monkey, on December 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting Robbie Williams tickets, from pre-sale options to how much you can expect to pay.

When will Robbie Williams perform in Scotland? Full list of 2025 UK tour dates

Robbie Williams will kick off his UK tour in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 31 2025, with four dates in the country before he heads to Ireland and then onto Denmark.

Here are all of his UK tour dates:

Saturday, May 31 2025 - Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Friday, June 06 2025 - London Emirates Stadium

Wednesday, June 11 2025 - Manchester Co-Op Live

Friday, June 13 2025 - Bath Royal Crescent

When do tickets go on sale?

Robbie Williams fans will be able to purchase tickets for his shows - including Edinburgh - from 10am on Friday, November 15.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, AXS and See Tickets, though only 6 can be purchased per person. VIP tickets will also be available from Mark Butler and Associates.

Robbie Williams pre-sale

If you’re hoping to miss the mad rush to purchase tickets, there are presale tickets available for Robbie Williams’ Murrayfield show.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the soundtrack for Robbie Williams’ upcoming film Better Man, then you should already have access to pre-sale tickets - all you need to do is keep an eye on your inbox between 7 and 10pm on Tuesday, November 12 for a link to the presale.

Alternatively, you can also access Robbie Williams’ presale tickets by registering through his website with no purchase necessary. This artist presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, November 13.

Meanwhile, there is also the Ticketmaster Past Booker Presale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, November 13. Those who will have access to this sale should receive an email ahead of time alerting them.

Robbie Williams Edinburgh pre-sale

If you’re only looking to purchase tickets for his Edinburgh show and you’re a member of the Scotland Supporters Club, keep an eye on your email for details of an exclusive presale.

How much are Robbie Williams tickets?

So far, there has been no information released on how much tickets for Robbie Williams’ Edinburgh show will cost outside of VIP.

Seated Premium VIP tickets will cost £678 for Murrayfield, with the price including a dedicated VIP entrance, welcome drink, seated dinner, open bar, souvenir programme or gift and more.

These can be booked through Mark Butler and Associates, with those interested asked to fill out a contact form.

Who will support Robbie Williams at Murrayfield?

During his show at Murrayfield Stadium, Williams will be supported by Rag’n’Bone Man and the Lottery Winners.

English singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man is best known for his hit songs such as Human and Skin, and is set to perform in Glasgow during his own headline tour later this month.