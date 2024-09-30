Marking his first appearance in the city for more than four decades, Billy Joel will perform in Edinburgh next year.

Billy Joel has announced a show in Edinburgh as part of two exclusive UK performances next year.

Returning to the city for the first time in 46 years, the legendary musician will perform at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, June 7 - one of two European tour dates.

With another show lined up for Liverpool - his first in 45 years - Joel will perform a number of his timeless hits from Uptown Girl to Vienna.

Here’s how to get tickets for Billy Joel’s Edinburgh show, including what you need to know about presale and more.

When will Billy Joel perform in Edinburgh?

With his show set for next summer, Billy Joel will perform in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 7 2025.

His Scottish show will then be followed by an appearance at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, June 21.

Billy Joel will perform in Edinburgh for the first time in 46 years in 2025. | Getty Images

When do Billy Joel tickets go on sale?

General sale for Billy Joel tickets will begin at 10am on Friday, October 4 2024.

Fans of his music can purchase tickets from sites including Ticketmaster, Live Nation, AXS, and AEG.

In addition, hotel and travel packages will also be available from sites including Bundl Travel, Event Travel and Big Green Coach, which will run services between the Edinburgh show and locations such as Aberdeen, Arbroath, Dundee, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Glasgow, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Perth and Stirling.

For the best chance of purchasing Billy Joel tickets, make sure that you’re somewhere with a good, stable Wi-Fi connection, that you’re already logged into your preferred ticket website and that you have only one tab open at a time.

Billy Joel Edinburgh pre-sale

If you’re really keen to get your hands on Billy Joel tickets and want to get in the queue ahead of general sale kicking off, there are a few pre-sale options available.

If you’re looking to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the ticketing agent has an exclusive presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, October 3. Those who are eligible for Billy Joel presale tickets will receive an email with an access link.

The Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium will play host to Billy Joel. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Meanwhile, fans who are signed up to Live Nation’s mailing list will also receive access to Billy Joel presale tickets - both on Live Nation and Ticketmaster. This presale also begins at 10am on Thursday, October 3.

Outside of these two options, Billy Joel fans can also register to receive Edinburgh pre-sale access through AEG. All you need to do is sign up for the AEG Presents newsletter before 21:59 on Wednesday, October 2 in order to have access to the presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, October 3.

In addition, Scottish Rugby have confirmed that current Scotland Supporters Club members will have the opportunity to buy tickets through venue allocation with details to be sent over email.

Billy Joel ticket prices

So far, there has been no information released about standard Billy Joel ticket prices for Edinburgh.

On the website for Event Travel however, they list prices for three separate VIP and premium ticket packages which apply to his 2025 UK tour dates.

For Billy Joel’s “VIP Ticket experiences” there are two options, both of which start at £335 (including VAT/tax).

The “Its Still Rock N Roll To Me - Front Field Standing Experience” includes: front field standing ticket (with *dedicated entrance), exclusive merchandise gift, itinerary and tickets in advance, welcome on-site team on the day and dedicated customer support on day of concert.

Billy Joel will also play Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in 2025. | Myrna Suarez

There’s also the “This Is The Time - Premium Reserved Seat Experience” which includes many of the same elements but with the addition of a merchandise bundle and a premium Cat 1 reserved seat (the front half lower tier seats) instead of a standing ticket.

There is then “Uptown - The Premium Ticket & Hotel Experience”, which not only includes a choice of reserved seating or standing tickets, but also a one night hotel stay, a souvenir porgramme and carrier (1 per 2 guests) and the itinerary and tickets in advance, welcome on-site team on the day and dedicated customer support on day of concert much like the VIP experiences.

Based on two people sharing a twin room, prices start at £425, with all prices quoted applying per person.