The former Take That member performed his only UK show this year 🎙️

Robbie Williams’ BST Hyde Park 2024 show took place over the weekend (July 6 2024)

The show was Williams’ only live UK performance in 2024 before dates in South Africa

What did fans who attended the show think of Robbie Williams’ performance that evening?

Who else joined Robbie on stage - including a king of UK soaps?

It had all the fanfare of a boxing match as Robbie Williams made his way to the stage at BST Hyde Park over the weekend.

Marching to perform in front of the sell-out crowd in London, the “Angels” singer was flanked by support act Gaz Coombes and special guest Danny Dyer, as cameras followed the singer decked in a kimono and passed by a number of dancers. Of course, Williams also had a dig at eternal rival Noel Gallagher in the process.

“Robbie Williams sure knew how to make an entrance on stage at Hyde Park tonight - with added Danny Dyer and Gaz Coombes…” wrote Natalie Jamieson, posting the clip of Robbie’s walk to the stage on X (formerly Twitter.)

By all accounts, with the weather playing its part during the event, Robbie Williams’ only UK performance was an utter success for the fans in attendance, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts after Saturday’s event.

“The man is a natural born entertainer. What a star in every sense of the word. We love you” one person responded under Natalie Jamieson’s post, while another posted in their own thread “Watched @robbiewilliams deliver the perfect Saturday night set list & show @BSTHydePark joined by guests Danny Dyer, Gaz Coombes & Coldstream Guards in London tonight.”

“RW & band on blistering form.”

“After a few pear ciders at Hyde Park yesterday I started to chant (on my own) ‘Robbie’ before @robbiewilliams came on stage. Thankfully it spread like wildfire and 60,000 others joined in. What an experience,” another user on X commented, summing up the magical atmosphere the majority of fans experienced over the weekend.

Robbie Williams' BST Hyde Park show is now in the bag, but what did those who saw the former Take That member think about his only UK show when they took to social media?

Many suggested one of the highlights of the show was to see Robbie Williams take a moment from performing due to the knife-edge situation at Euro 2024, when England beat Switzerland on penalties, leading Williams and the crowd to perform an impromptu version of “Three Lions.”

But it was the surprise on-stage appearance of Danny Dyer that had a lot of people tweeting out the moment he bounded on stage to perform the Blur hit “Parklife,” with the former “Eastenders” star naturally adopting the verses sung by Phil Daniels in the original.

“Robbie smashing it in Hyde Park! Having a blast and so fun to see Danny Dyer join him for Parklife and Gaz Coombes join him for We Are Young (“Alright,” a Supergrass cover) one fan wrote on social media, with many sharing video footage of Dyer on stage throughout TikTok, Instagram and even Facebook.

So what did Robbie Williams think of the show? “Hyde Park: last night was absolutely sensational, that was one of my favourite shows ever. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he posted on his official X account.

From the majority on the accounts of those at the show, they’re more than inclined to agree.

What did Robbie Williams perform during his BST Hyde Park set?

Courtesy of Setlist.FM, Robbie Williams performed the following set during his BST Hyde Park 2024 show.

Let Me Entertain You

Land of 1000 Dances (Chris Kenner cover)

Strong

Come Undone

Do What U Like (Take That song)

Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover)

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)

Alright (Supergrass cover) (with Gaz Coombes)

Parklife (Blur cover) (with Danny Dyer) (with The Coldstream Guards)

Back for Good (Take That song)

Love My Life

Candy

Supreme

Millennium

Advertising Space

Feel

Kids

Rock DJ

Encore:

No Regrets

She's the One (World Party cover)

Angels (with Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds' "Three Lions" snippet - "it's coming home...")

Where is Robbie Williams performing next?

Nothing for the rest of 2024, according to his tour dates on his website: Robbie Williams’ next live performances are set to take place in January 2025 with two dates in South Africa: January 18 in Johannesburg and January 22 in Cape Town.