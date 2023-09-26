The organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party are pulling out all the stops for the 30th anniversary of the first event - with a big headline act playing Princes Street Gardens.

Pulp, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, have been unveiled as the headliners for Edinburgh's legendary Hogmanay street party.

Sheffield Britpoppers Pulp have been announced as the headliners of the Concert in the Gardens at Edinburgh's 2023 Hogmanay celebrations.

The band recently reformed and have played a string of critically-acclaimed shows featuring hits like 'Common People', 'Disco 2000', 'Something Changed' and 'Do You Remember the First Time' - including a date at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.

To mark the announcement, lead singer Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask ‘do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh's Hogmanay? What will your answer be?' Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Here's everything you need to know - including how to get your hands on tickets.

What time is the concert scheduled to start and end?

The Pulp concert is set to start at 9pm and will wrap up by 12.50am.

Is there a support act?

No support act has been announced yet, but the concert in the gardens tends to feature at least three acts. Watch this space.

Are there age restictions?

You must be over the age of 12 to be admitted to the gig.

What time will the tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Pulp's Edinburgh Hogmanay gig will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, September 29, here.

Is there a presale?

A limited number of tickets for the Concert in the Gardens will be available to people registered to www.edinburghshogmanay.com on Thursday, September 28 at 10am. Sign up here.

Can I hear the concert if I don't get a ticket for the gardens?

Yes! Pulp’s headline set, along with a DJ soundtrack, will be broadcast throughout Princes Street in the Pop Zone. So, just as long as you have a ticket for the street party you'll be able to hear the gig.

Tickets for the street party are already on sale here.

What will Pulp play?

Pulp have played a broadly similar setlist during their most recent shows at part of their 'This Is What We Do For An Encore' tour. Expect to hear most of the following at the Edinburgh gig: