Edinburgh Hogmanay: Pulp to headline anniversary concert in Princes Street Gardens

​Pop legends Pulp will headline this year's Hogmanay celebration in a major coup for the showcase event in Edinburgh.

The cultural icons will headline the 30th-anniversary Concert in the Gardens on Sunday, December 31.

The performance will be staged beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, with a hit-filled set promised, featuring Pulp’s greatest hits from Common People to Disco 2000 and Do You Remember the First Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to mark the announcement, Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask ‘do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh's Hogmanay?’

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing on stage at Finsbury Park in London. Picture: PA

“What will your answer be? Come along & start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

The world-famous Hogmanay Street Party will welcome 40,000 revellers to the city centre and Princes Street.

Pulp’s headline set, along with a DJ soundtrack, will be broadcast throughout Princes Street in the Pop Zone.

City of Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said: “The excellent news that pop pioneers Pulp are set to headline the 30th-anniversary Concert in the Gardens, as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, is a testament to the international reputation that our city and festivals command.

“After the difficult years of the pandemic, I’m overjoyed that our festivals are back to their brilliant best and providing such high-calibre cultural offerings for our residents and visitors.

“I would like to thank Unique Assembly and all our other fantastic partners who have worked so hard on delivering our winter festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s New Year’s Eve festivities are set to be some of the finest that Edinburgh has ever seen. I’m sure we’ll all fondly remember the first time that Pulp will see Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh into 2024.”

The full Hogmanay programme and ticket details will be released in coming weeks, but other events have already been confirmed.

The Scotsman revealed last month that Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival would be expanded into a four-day event, with the torchlight procession revived for its 30th anniversary.

Unique Events and Assembly, the two companies producing the Hogmanay festival on behalf of the city council, confirmed the street party’s capacity would be increased from 30,000 to 40,000 this year.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush said: “Edinburgh’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations are the perfect way to ring in the New Year.

“Whether it’s taking part in the Torchlight Procession, dancing away to pop heroes Pulp or First Footin through the city centre, this year’s expanded four-day programme offer the chance for friends and family to connect, enjoy and share in a number of memorable experiences.

“EventScotland is proud to be continuing its support of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as it celebrates it 30th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having events of this scale in our calendar reinforces our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.”