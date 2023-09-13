The star will be touring in support of her second album, which was released to rave reviews last week.

Olivia Rodrigo will be playing Scotland next year.

Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'GUTS' was one of the most highly-anticipated of the year, following on from her 4x Platinum debut album SOUR.

The three-time Grammy award winner has now announced a world tour in support of the album, and there's a date in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be great news for her legion of fans, many of whom missed her last visit when a gig at Glasgow's 02 Academy sold out in seconds.

This time it'll be a little more complicated that just logging on when the tickets go on sale, with Rodrigo taking a leaf out of Taylor Swift's book and asking fans to pre-register for the chance to bag their place.

Here's everything you need to know.

When will Olivia Rodrigo play Scotland?

The singer will make her only Scottish stop at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Is there a support act?

Olivia Rodrigo will be supported by Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf on the Glasgow leg of her tour.

How do I register for tickets?

Similarly to Taylor Swift earlier this year, fans will have to register for chance to buy tickets. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to online sale - then it's first come, first served.

There are two places you can try, so it's probably a good idea to sign up to both if at all possible.

The first is via Ticketmaster here, which is available to everybody up until Sunday, September 1, at 10pm. Ticketmaster also have a separate registration for American Express cardholder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second is available to customers of OVO who have signed up to the registered OVO Live members pre-sale list and will have receieved details of how to get tickets - so ask your friends if they have access. Full details are available here.

When will tickets go on sale?

If you are lucky in the registration process, you will be able to buy tickets from Thursday, September 21.

How much are the tickets?

The full range of ticket prices has not yet been announced but they will range from £64.15-£143.60, which includes all fees, depending which standing or seated area you opt for. There's a ticket limit of four per person.

There will also be a number of 'Silver Star' tickets, priced at the equivalent of $20 (around £16), made available later to help hard-up fans attend the gig. There will be a ticket limit of two per person and the location of the seats will only be revealed on the day of the gig.