Soon to embark on a UK tour, including a date at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Beyonce grabbed the headlines by becoming the first artist to win 32 Grammys.
Meanwhile, actress Viola Davis becamne only the 18th person to become an EGOT – adding a Grammy to her Oscar, Tony and Emmy Awards.
And it was a good night for the Brits, with Harry Styles beating Beyonce to the album of the year awards, Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg scooping two awards for Best Alternative Album and Performance, and Birmingham rocket Ozzy Osbourne also winning a double for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance. Sam Smith also triumphed in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Unholy performed alongside Kim Petras, while Adele won in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.
Here are the full list of winners.
Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo
Album of the Year: Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist: Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Bublé
Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance - Beyoncé
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance: Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé
Best R&B Song: Cuff It - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Best Rap Performance: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Song: The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer
Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Solo Performance: Live Forever - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song: 'Til You Can't - Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis
Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album: Fandango At The Wall In New York - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford
Best Gospel Album: One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Motomami - Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album: Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony
Best American Roots Performance: Stompin' Ground - Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Best Americana Performance: Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt
Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album: Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album: Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album: Revealer - Madison Cunningham
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album: The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid
Best Global Music Performance: Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album: Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Children's Music Album: The Movement - Alphabet Rockers
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Finding Me - Viola Davis
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy
Best Comedy Album: The Closer - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album: Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) - Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Encanto - (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Encanto - Germaine Franco
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou
Best Song Written For Visual Media: We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Instrumental Composition: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Scrapple From The Apple - John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 - Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry's House - Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Producer of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) -- winner
Best Immersive Audio Album: Divine Tides - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra - Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of The Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance: Born - Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Evergreen - Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Letters For The Future - Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium: An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Puts: Contact - Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift
Best Music Film: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story - (Various Artists)