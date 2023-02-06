The 65th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday (February 5) with over 90 of the sought-after trophies handed out to the world’s leading artists.

Beyonce with her record-breaking Grammy.

Soon to embark on a UK tour, including a date at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Beyonce grabbed the headlines by becoming the first artist to win 32 Grammys.

Meanwhile, actress Viola Davis becamne only the 18th person to become an EGOT – adding a Grammy to her Oscar, Tony and Emmy Awards.

And it was a good night for the Brits, with Harry Styles beating Beyonce to the album of the year awards, Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg scooping two awards for Best Alternative Album and Performance, and Birmingham rocket Ozzy Osbourne also winning a double for Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance. Sam Smith also triumphed in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Unholy performed alongside Kim Petras, while Adele won in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Here are the full list of winners.

Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo

Album of the Year: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of the Year: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry's House - Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance - Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance: Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album: Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Plastic Off The Sofa - Beyoncé

Best R&B Song: Cuff It - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album: Black Radio III - Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance: The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Wait For U - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Song: The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer

Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance: Live Forever - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song: 'Til You Can't - Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis

Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Linger Awhile - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album: Fandango At The Wall In New York - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford

Best Gospel Album: One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album: The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album: Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Best Música Urbana Album: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Motomami - Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un Canto por México - El Musical - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album: Pa'lla Voy - Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Performance: Stompin' Ground - Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best Americana Performance: Made Up Mind - Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song: Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt

Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album: Crooked Tree - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album: Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Brother Johnny - Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album: Revealer - Madison Cunningham

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album: The Kalling - Kabaka Pyramid

Best Global Music Performance: Bayethe - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album: Sakura - Masa Takumi

Best Children's Music Album: The Movement - Alphabet Rockers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Finding Me - Viola Davis

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy

Best Comedy Album: The Closer - Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album: Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) - Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Encanto - (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Encanto - Germaine Franco

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou

Best Song Written For Visual Media: We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Instrumental Composition: Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Scrapple From The Apple - John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Songbird (Orchestral Version) - Vince Mendoza

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 - Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) - Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Harry's House - Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Producer of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording: About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) - Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) -- winner

Best Immersive Audio Album: Divine Tides - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra - Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of The Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman - Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance: Born - Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Evergreen - Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Letters For The Future - Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene - Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium: An Adoption Story - Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Puts: Contact - Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift