Combined Oasis and Fringe crowds getting on your nerves? There's only one solution...

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Why oh why?” we hear you ask. And you are quite right to do so. Whoever thought it would be a good idea to hold the Edinburgh leg of Oasis’s historic comeback tour in August – of all months! – is clearly a couple of cables short of a roadie’s kitbag.

By the time their three-night spell at Murrayfield Stadium is over, some 200,000 fans will have relived the glory days of the 1990s, adding to the millions who swell the city’s population during the festival. Attempting to navigate the city just got even harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beanie-hatted Oasis fans are easy to spot (Picture: Oli Scarff) | AFP via Getty Images

With their (frankly never cool) beanie hats and all the rest of it, they are probably just as easy to spot as an enthusiastic street performer.