Combined Oasis and Fringe crowds getting on your nerves? There's only one solution...
“Why oh why?” we hear you ask. And you are quite right to do so. Whoever thought it would be a good idea to hold the Edinburgh leg of Oasis’s historic comeback tour in August – of all months! – is clearly a couple of cables short of a roadie’s kitbag.
By the time their three-night spell at Murrayfield Stadium is over, some 200,000 fans will have relived the glory days of the 1990s, adding to the millions who swell the city’s population during the festival. Attempting to navigate the city just got even harder.
With their (frankly never cool) beanie hats and all the rest of it, they are probably just as easy to spot as an enthusiastic street performer.
However, all that said, they are just having fun, and it’s hard not to get just a little excited. Some Might Say that we should all just Roll With It and we’d pretty much agree. So, please, we beseech you, Don't Look Back In Anger (especially not at us) and maybe try to think up some Oasis puns of your own...
