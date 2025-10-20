Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Set times, support, tickets, setlist

Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band have a big date with Glasgow. | Contributed

It’ll be one of the musical collaborations’ biggest ever gigs.

Viral sensation Nathan Evans is once again teaming up with alt-pop duo The Saint PHNX Band for a huge concert.

Evans found fame perfoming sea shanties on social media platforms, amassing over two billion streams and going on to enjoy chart success across Europe with debut album From Postman to Sea Shanty, as well as being nominated for a Brit Award for his global smash single Wellerman.

Meanwhile, Glaswegian duo Saint PHNX saw their debut album Happy Place hit the top spot in the Scottish album chart in 2022 and have several headline tours under their belts.

This year saw the release of their new EP, Where Does All the Time Go?

The two artists teamed up to play the TRNSMT Music Festival earlier this year to great acclaim and are back in Glasgow this week to perform their biggest headline to date.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band playing Scotland?

Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band are playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, October 25. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band at their Glasgow gig?

Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band are being supported by Callum Bowie at their Hydro show following a fan vote. The Scottish singer-songwriter from Banchory is known for his live performances, having opened the main stage at this year’s TRNSMT Festival. He released his debut EP Through The Window earlier this year.

What are the stage times for Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Callum Bowie onstage at around 7.30pm, Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band to start at around 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. You can check for any last-minute ticket releases here.

Are there any age restrictions at Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band play?

Here’s what the band played at Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival over the summer. Expect to hear the majority of the setlist at their Hydro gig.