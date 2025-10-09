Glaswegian singer-songwriter claims prestigious prize

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a sought-after accolade previously won by stars including Lewis Capaldi, Amy Macdonald and Paolo Nutini.

Now Glasgow singer-songwriter Shay O’Dowd has been announced as the winner of Breakthrough Artist at the 2025 Scottish Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Dowd will perform and receive the award - previously won by the illustrious likes of Lewis Capaldi, Amy Macdonald, Paolo Nutini, Joesef, Dylan John Thomas and Emeli Sande - at this year’s ceremony, in aid of the Nordoff & Robbins music therapy charity.

Other winners at the ceremony include Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band, winners of the Artist of the Year Award, Hue and Cry, who are the winners of the Outstanding Achievement Award and former breakthrough winner Amy Macdonald, who will this year take home the Best Album Award. James Emmanuel is the winner of the Spotlight Award and traditional music band Skipinnish, whose song, Eagle’s Wing, was used as the finale piece of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year - has been named as the recipient of the Sound of Scotland Award.

O’Dowd, who released his new single, Imagine It, last week, said: “At the start of this year, I hadn’t released any music or played a show so to win Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Scottish Music Awards so early on in my career feels surreal. I’m truly humbled, and it’s even more special to follow in the footsteps of Scottish artists I admire like Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and Joesef.”

Lewis Capaldi was a previous winner of the award. | Getty Images

Nordoff & Robbin offers music therapy to people across the UK, from elderly people to those with disabilities or mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Dowd added: “I’ve had the privilege of music being a huge part of my life and a safe space where I can really express myself, so I think it’s amazing that Nordoff Robbins are making that same experience accessible to everyone through their music therapy. It makes being part of this event even more meaningful.”

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band said: “To be recognised like this at home in Scotland means the world to us. We’ve worked so hard over the past few years, and we’re so grateful to everyone who’s supported us, from our fans to our families and the incredible team around us.”

Shay O'Dowd has been named winner of the Breakthrough Award. | Shay O'Dowd

Pat Kane of Hue and Cry said: “As people who believe in the transformative power of music, we’re always happy to be involved in anything Nordoff and Robbins related. So it’s a real honour to be given this award at the Scottish Music Awards, raising money for their charity. We are 41 years in, there’s a new electro album imminent, and we’re still going strong - so we accept the trophy.”

Angus MacPhail, co-founder of Skippinish, said: “To receive the Sound of Scotland Award is a huge honour for Skipinnish and it is a tremendous addition to an already very special year for the band.”