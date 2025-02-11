The Boygenius member will perform at the capital’s Usher Hall this June.

Lucy Dacus has announced a series of UK and European tour dates for this summer.

Having just released her new single Best Guess, the American singer-songwriter shared several new shows - including a night at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Dacus has previously performed in Edinburgh as part of Connect Festival with her group Boygenius - whose line up includes Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Her UK and Ireland tour will then follow the release of her upcoming solo album Forever Is A Feeling on March 28.

Here is everything you need to know about Lucy Dacus’s upcoming tour, from presale options to ticket prices.

When will Lucy Dacus play Scotland?

Lucy Dacus is set to perform in Edinburgh at the Usher Hall on Monday, June 30, the second stop of the UK and Ireland leg of her tour. She will also play shows in London, Manchester and Dublin.

All Lucy Dacus UK and Ireland tour dates

Thursday, June 26 2025 - London O2 Academy Brixton

Monday, June 30 2025 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday, July 02 2025 - Manchester Academy

Thursday, July 03 2025 - Dublin Iveagh Gardens

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 21 via sites including Ticketmaster, See Tickets and the Usher Hall website for her Edinburgh show.

Is there Lucy Dacus presale?

Yes, there is presale for Lucy Dacus’ UK and Ireland tour dates. Fans can receive early access to tickets by pre-ordering her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling by 10am on Monday, February 17.

Alternatively, no purchase is necessary and you can receive access to Lucy Dacus presale tickets by signing up for her mailing list.

Fans who pre-order the album or register for presale will receive a presale code and ticket link by 1pm on Monday, February 17 to access the presale which will begin at 10am on Tuesday, February 18.

How much are Lucy Dacus tickets?

Ticket prices for Lucy Dacus’ London show look set to start at £45.25 per person, while tickets for Manchester appear to start at £39.38.

Prices across her UK and Ireland shows will vary from venue to venue, however fans should expect to pay upwards of £40 per ticket once fees are included.

This article will be updated with further information when pricing for her Edinburgh show is made available.

Will there be a support act?

At the moment, there is no word on who will support Lucy Dacus on tour in the UK and Ireland.

The newly announced dates will follow her North American tour, where she will be supported by MUNA’s Katie Gavin and Jasmine.4.t.