boygenius, the supergroup fronted by Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, headline Edinburgh's Connect Festival this month. Here's everything you need to know ahead boygenius' set at the Royal Highland Showgrounds.

Phoebe Bridgers is one third of boygenius, who headline Connect Festival this month. Cr: Getty Images.

Connect Festival 2023 is now less than a week away and excitement is building ahead of the event, with American supergroup boygenius set to close out the event with a highly anticipated setlist next Sunday.

The band, which consists of much loved solo artists Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus have built up a huge following after the success of their most recent album 'The Record' and 2018's self titled EP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With approximately 3.7 million listens per month on Spotify, the supergroup are one of the most listened to groups on the globe and have saw songs such as Bite The Hand appear in Hollywood blockbusters like The Boogeyman despite only being two albums old.

Now their headline set at Edinburgh's Connect Festival has seen many fans snap up tickets in quick time to get a glimpse of a band we can never be too sure will be touring often, such is the commitment and success of all three artists individually - so don't miss out!

Here's everything you need to know about boygenius' set at Edinburgh Royal Highlands Showgrounds.

boygenius Edinburgh stage time, When do boygenius play Edinburgh Royal Highland Showgrounds

The trio are playing the Capital as part of Connect Festival 2023, which begins on Friday 25 August and runs until Sunday 27 August, with boygenius headlining the Sunday of the event.

As per the Connect Festival app, boygenius will be on stage at 9:15pm and play until 10:30pm.

Who is supporting boygenius in Edinburgh, who is playing Connect Festival 2023 Sunday

Connect Festival 2023 has an excellent line up before boygenius hit the stage, with Arab Strap, Loyle Carner, Raye, Public Service Broadcasting, Lightning Seeds, Beth Orton, Daniel Avery, Wunderhorse and Katie Gregson-MacLeod all scheduled to play throughout the day.

boygenius Edinburgh tickets, Connect Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans still wanting to see boygenius next weekend will be able to get tickets via Ticketmaster and Gigs In Scotland who have tickets available via their website.

As boygenius' set is part of Connect Festival, there are a number of ticket options. However, if you just want to see boygenius, day tickets are available from £74.25 for adults and £16.50 for children.

Weather for boygenius at Connect Festival in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a little rain in the afternoon, so we recommend wrapping up for the gig!

Highs: 19C

Lows: 10C

boygenius setlist

The trio have been on tour in Europe over the past few weeks including festival stops in Berlin, Cologne and Copenhagen with a largely similar or identical setlist every night. Below is their most recent set list from their set at Palladium in Cologne.

Without You Without Them (Performed from backstage)

$20

Satanist

Emily I'm Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Souvenir

Bite the Hand

Revolution 0

Stay Down

Leonard Cohen

Please Stay (Lucy Dacus song)

Favor (Julien Baker song)

Graceland Too (Phoebe Bridgers song)

Boyfriends

Me & My Dog

We're in Love

Anti‐Curse

Letter to an Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Encore

Ketchum, ID