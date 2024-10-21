Limp Bizkit Glasgow Hydro Presale and ticket prices: Get tickets for the band's only Scottish gig of 2025
Formed in Florida, Limp Bizkit have sold over 40 million records worldwide since their debut album Three Dollar Bull, Y’All in 1997.
Their big breakthrough came with their second and third albums - 1999’s Significant Other and 2000’s Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water - featuring global hit singles Nookie, Re-Arranged, Break Stuff, Take a Look Around, Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle), My Generation, and My Way.
A 10 year wait for their seventh studio album ended in 2021 with Still Sucks, and the band have played live regularly since, including playing last year’s Download festival.
They are now in the middle of their global Loserville tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a Glasgow gig recently announced.
When will Limp Bizkit be playing Glasgow?
The American band will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Where else is Limp Bizkit playing in the UK?
Other than the Glasgow gig, Limp Bizkit will be playing the following shows:
March 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE
March 15: Manchester AO Arena
March 16: London OVO Arena Wembley
When can I buy tickets for Limp Bizkit’s Glasgow show?
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 25, here.
Are there any presales for Limp Bizkit in Glasgow?
As has become standard, there are a few presales available.
Customers of OVO Energy will be able to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, October 23, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.
There’s also a Live Nation presale starting at 10am on Thursday, October 23. If you sign up to the website here you’ll be sent a link to access the sale.
How much are tickets to see Limp Bizkit at the Hydro?
Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £69.80 to £101.05 (plus the inevitable booking fee).
Who is supporting Limp Bizkit at the Hydro?
Limp Bizkit have announced a host of special guests and supports for their UK tour. Appearing with Fred Durst’s band will be BONES, Ecca Vandal, N8NOFACE, Karen Dio and Riff Raff.
What will Limp Bizkit be playing at their Glasgow Hydro gig?
Limp Bizkit’s Loserville tour visited the US over the summer, with a broadly similar setlist each night. Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from their most recent setlist in California.
- Break Stuff
- My Generation
- Livin' It Up
- Master of Puppets
- Hot Dog
- Rollin'
- Thieves
- My Way
- Turn It Up, Bitch
- Jerry Was a Race Car Driver
- Re-Arranged
- Faith
- Behind Blue Eyes
- N 2 Gether Now
- Boiler
- Nookie
- Full Nelson
- Take a Look Around
