Download Festival 2024: All the acts rumoured to play secret set – including Paramore

Download Festival will take place this weekend and fans are abuzz with speculation after it was revealed a “big band” will be playing a secret set.

This year’s event will mark the 21st edition of Download, which has long been considered Britain’s premier metal festival, with headliners including Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.

Despite a number of acts dropping out due to the festival being sponsored by Barclaycard, other bands set to perform include Royal Blood, The Offspring, and Limp Bizkit.

In addition, Ireland’s Eurovision entry Bambie Thug is on the lineup as well as Pantera, who will make their first UK appearance in 20 years at Download.

Ahead of Download 2024, event booker Andy Copping revealed that there will be secret sets at the festival – including a “big band”.

In an interview with Planet Rock, Copping said: “One thing’s for sure, you’ve got to keep your eyes and ears peeled for this year at Download because, yes, we have another band coming in doing a secret set. Something very, very special. Big band. So look out for that.”

Bands who have previously performed secret sets at the festival include Metallica, Enter Shikari, Creeper and Black Stone Cherry. With the festival running from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16, thousands of fans are already flocking to the event in the East Midlands.

But which acts are being rumoured to perform a secret set at Download 2024? Here we take a look at some of the bands which could perform at this year’s festival – including Paramore.

1 . Paramore Paramore are one of the acts being rumoured to play a secret set at Download 2024. The American band are currently opening for Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and will have one free day between stadium shows on Sunday, June 16.

2 . Weezer Currently on tour around the UK with The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer will play their final show with the other band in Cardiff on Friday, June 14. As such, it means that Weezer are a very strong contender to play a secret set at Download 2024.

3 . Fightstar Download fans have also questioned if Fightstar will perform a secret set at Download, following their Wembley show in March. The band's lead singer Charlie Simpson is also a member of Busted, who are headlining on Friday.