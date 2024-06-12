The Download Festival returns to Donington Park, in Derby, for three days of rock from this Friday, June 14.

It’s the 21st time the feast of music has been held, with the main stage headlined by Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold and Queens of the Stone Age.

Meanwhile, those topping the bill on the smaller stages include Busted, Pantera, Funeral for a Friend and Machine Head.

But there are a huge number of other bands packed lower down on the bill, making scheduling a bit of a headache.

To help you out, we’re taking a look at our must-see bands - including some you may not have heard of yet.

Here are our 12 picks, from old favourites to soon-to-be new favourites.

1 . Karnivool Before their sold out Tri Continental Tour at the start of 2023, in support of third album Asymmetry, Australian prog-metal band Karnivool hadn't played a gig in the UK since 2015. It's great to welcome them back again so quickly, when they play the Opus Stage on Saturday. | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Bambie Thug Straight from wowing a global audience at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Bambie Thug is the main reason to arrive early at Download on the Saturday - she's on first on the main Apex Stage, | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . All Them Witches They may not have released a record since 2020's Nothing as the Ideal, genre-surfing Nashville band All Them Witches have six studio albums to pick a set list from. Spanning everything from blues to heavy metal, they are known for their intense live shows. They play Download's Opus Stage on the Friday. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Wheatus Wheatus will be warming up the crowd for Avalanche Stage headliners Busted on Friday. There's never a bad time to scream along to Teenage Dirtbag live. | Getty Images for Audacy Photo Sales