TRNSMT 2025 Headliners: 13 acts we think could top the Glasgow Green bill - including Chappell Roan

The TRNSMT music festival will return to Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13, following the sell-out success of this year’s event - with tickets now on sale.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages.

The 2024 festival took place over the weekend, with Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headlining.

The first set of acts are set to be announced this evening (December 3) and here are 13 who could take one of the three headline spots. Who would you like to see play?

1 . Olivia Rodrigo TRNSMT are often criticised for their lack of female headliners, so it's be a great move to splash the cash on getting Olivia Rodrigo. She's already playing London's Hyde Park over the summer so further festival sports could be on the cards. | Getty Images

2 . Lewis Capaldi It's no secret that TRNSMT holds a special place in Lewis Capaldi's heart - he's appeared in various slots and stages at the festival on his march to global stardom. The Scottish singer has taken a step back from the spotlight of live performance to "adjust to the impact" of living with Tourette syndrome. A return to the stage he last headlined in 2022 would be the perfect live comeback. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Red Hot Chili Peppers They last played Scotland in 2023 when they rocked Hampden Park and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be back on the road next year. European dates are imminent and they would be a popular booking for TRNSMT. | Getty Images