AC/DC are playing Edinburgh this week - and you could still bag a ticket. | Getty Images

The gig is a complete sellout, but some tickets will inevitably become available at the last minute.

Music fans have barely had time to draw breath since Oasis’ three epic gigs at Murrayfield Stadium - but this week will see Aussie rockers AC/DC continue Scotland’s summer of concerts .

The Power Up tour will arrive at Murrayfield Stadium on Thursday, August 21.

People are set to travel from far and wide for the event - which is the only UK date of the tour.

Tickets sold out quickly when they went on sale last year, meaning plenty of people who wanted to go lost out.

If you are one of those, or just weren’t orgainsed enough, there’s still a slim chance of picking up a golden ticket on ethical resale site Twickets.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Twickets?

Put simply, Twickets is a site where people who can no longer go to concerts can sell their tickets to fellow fans. It may sound like any number of resale sites like StubHub, but the difference is that they can only be sold for their original cover price or lower. This means that there are no ticket touts on Twickets, just people who want their tickets to go to genuine fans without making a penny in profit. The world’s not such a bad place after all!

Can I trust Twickets?

There’s always potential for people to abuse any system, but Twickets is a genuine company that has had many happy customers over the years and it known to be reliable by regular concert-goers. Twickets actively monitor sellers making it less likely that scammers will be able to use the platform for nefarious means.

How do Twickets make money?

It goes without saying that the folk who run Twickets aren’t doing it for the goodness of their own heart. They charge a 10-15 per cent booking fee so they can run the platform and make a profit.

What happens if I don’t get my ticket - or if it’s a fake?

If anything goes wrong with your Twickets tickets then PayPal's Buyer Protection will swiftly reimburse you for the full amount you paid. You may not be able to get into your dream gig, but at least you won’t be out of pocket - less than can be said for the shady world of ticket reselling on social media.

How can I give myself the best chance of getting an AC/DC ticket on Twickets?

Twickets offers an alert service which will instantly let you know if tickets become available for a certain concert - you just have to set it up.

To do so, go to the website, set up an account, search for ‘AC/DC Murrayfield tickets’ and simply click on the ‘set up an alert’ button. You can go straight to the AC/DC event page on Twickets by clicking here.

As soon as a ticket becomes an available you’ll get an email with a link to it. Click on that link and if you’re the first person to do so, you’ll bag the ticket.

How do I receive tickets I buy on Twickets?