Public Image Limited have a date with Glasgow.

It’s opening night at the Kelvingrove Bandstand for the Summer Nights series of concerts.

Formed in 1978 shortly after lead singer John Lydon had left The Sex Pistols, Public Image Ltd released debut album First Issue the same year.

The post-punk group has had many lineups over the years, with Lydon being the only constant over their 11 studio albums - most recently 2023’s End of World.

They’re currently on tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Public Image Ltd playing Glasgow?

Public Image Ltd play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Tuesday, July 29.

Who is supporting Public Image Ltd at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Public Image Ltd will be supported in Glasgow by The Errors - a three-piece post-electro band from Glasgow signed to Mogwai’s Rock Action Records.

What are the set times for Public Image Ltd at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Doors are at 6.30pm. The Errors will be on at 8pm, with Public Image Ltd taking to the stage at 9pm. The concert will be finished by 11pm at latest.

Can I still get tickets for Public Image Ltd’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are in luck - there are still tickets available here. They are priced at £48.25 for general admission.

Are there age restictions for Public Image Ltd’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Public Image Ltd setlist for Glasgow?

The band seem to be playing a similar setlist on every night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority - if not all - of the following at the Glasgow gig.