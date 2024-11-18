The star will embark on The Lifetimes Tour in 2025, with five UK dates having been added.

Bestselling music artist Katy Perry has announced that she will perform in Glasgow as part of her huge 2025 tour.

The American popstar will kick off the UK leg of her Lifetimes Tour at the OVO Hydro on October 7 next year, before heading to cities including Manchester and Sheffield. It is the star’s first UK tour in seven years, with Perry set to perform all of her hit songs such as I Kissed a Girl, Teenage Dream and Firework.

Speaking about the tour, she said: “I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK! I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

In addition, Perry will donate £1 from every ticket sold to the Music Venue Trust which supports UK grassroots venues.

Here’s everything you need to know about Katy Perry’s tour, including when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, ticket prices and more.

Katy Perry tour dates: Star to kick off UK shows in Glasgow

Katy Perry will perform five shows in the UK, starting at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on October 7, 2025.

Here is a full list of Katy Perry’s UK tour dates:

Tuesday, October 07 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday, October 08 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

Friday, October 10 2025 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

Saturday, October 11 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Monday, October 13 2025 - London O2 Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Katy Perry’s UK tour will be available for general sale from 10am on Friday, November 22 via AXS and See Tickets.

To be in with the best chance of acquiring tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site as well as ensuring that they have a stable internet connection.

Katy Perry presale

If you’re looking for Katy Perry presale tickets, the first thing to do is to register for the AEG Presents Newsletter. before 21.59pm on Wednesday, November 20. Presale tickets will then go live at 10am on Thursday, November 21.

Katy Perry presale Glasgow

However, if you’re a Scottish fan of Katy Perry and are only looking to purchase tickets to her Glasgow show then there is another presale option available to you.

If you’re an OVO customer who is registered with the OVO Live program, you will receive access to Katy Perry presale tickets from beginning at 10am on Wednesday, November 20.

Meanwhile, there is also the separate Scottish Events Campus (SEC) presale. To access this presale fans should sign up to the SEC mailing list before 4pm on Tuesday, November 19. The venue presale will begin at 10am on Thursday, November 21.

How much are Katy Perry tickets?

Ticket prices for Katy Perry’s Glasgow show will range from £58.45 - £200.35 (including fees), however this will vary from venue to venue.

For her show in Birmingham, fans can expect to pay anywhere from £59.50 to £200.80, while for her Sheffield show tickets are priced from £58.50 - £136.95.